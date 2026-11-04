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NBI prepares subpoenas in Bulacan pet crematoriums probe

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 4, 2026 | 11:01am
NBI prepares subpoenas in Bulacan pet crematoriums probe
NBI Director Melvin Matibag in the witness stand at the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte on July 22, 2026.
Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is preparing to issue subpoenas as it investigates the alleged dumping of pet remains in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag announced the move during a Tuesday, November 3 meeting with pet owners and representatives of non-government organizations assisting in the investigation.

"We can subpoena the personalities. Yung tao at saka yung dokumento nila. Definitely, dapat may record 'yan," Matibag said.

(We can subpoena the people involved and their documents. Definitely, there should be records.)

Matibag said investigators were looking into possible estafa and violations of environmental laws, among other liabilities, over the alleged improper disposal of animal remains.

He also described the alleged conduct as a betrayal of public trust.

Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) Executive Director Anna Cabrera, meanwhile, said the organization had gathered 191 affidavits and submissions from pet owners.

Of these, 25 pet owners had retrieved their pets' remains, while 12 had formally sought PAWS' assistance.

The investigation began after the remains of 26 dogs and three cats were found in plastic bags along a roadside in San Jose del Monte City.

Following the discovery, the Bacoor City government ordered the closure of Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium.

Bacoor Mayor Strike Revilla also directed the Philippine National Police to investigate the establishment's owner and pursue appropriate charges.

CREMATORIUM

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

NBI

PET

SUBPOENA

SUMMONS
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