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Bantag allegedly disguised as poultry worker, not found during Ifugao police operation

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 2, 2026 | 11:19am
Bantag allegedly disguised as poultry worker, not found during Ifugao police operation
The place where former Bureau of Corrections Chief Gerald Bantag allegedly eluded arrest on the early morning of Nov. 1, 2026.
Mariano B. Buyagawan Jr. / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Fugitive former Bureau of Corrections Chief Gerald Bantag has eluded arrest in Ifugao, according to the mayor of Lamut, Ifugao.

In a Facebook post, Lamut Mayor Mariano Buyagawan Jr. said Bantag was hiding at a local poultry farm, where he allegedly disguised himself as a poultry worker.

“So what is a fugitive General doing? He was not hiding in the mountains. Not in a cave. Not in another country. He was hiding inside the poultry farm in Pugol! Wearing slippers! Holding a balde (bucket) of chicken feeds! Pretending to be a poultry boy!” Buyagawan said in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 1. 

According to Buyagawan, police raided the farm at 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The Police Regional Office - Cordillera (PRO-CAR) also confirmed that an operation to arrest Bantag had been conducted.

PRO-CAR said that the operation was carried out by personnel from the Ifugao PPO and the 1501st Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15.

“However, the operation yielded no arrest, as the subject of the warrant was not present in the area during implementation,” the PRO-CAR said.

However, contrary to Buyagawan’s claim, PRO-CAR said Bantag did not evade arrest because he was not present in the area during the operation.

“PRO-CAR clarifies that no arrest was made because the subject was not present at the identified location when police personnel conducted the operation. Thus, the claim that the subject eluded arrest is not true,” it said.

Police urged the public “to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement authorities by providing credible information that may help locate wanted persons.”

Bantag is facing murder charges in connection with the killings of broadcaster Percy Lapid and inmate Jun Villamor, as well as corruption-related complaints over the alleged misuse of funds for prison projects.

His alleged accomplice, Denver Mayores, was sentenced to two to eight years in prison for his role in Lapid’s killing.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

GENERAL GERALD BANTAG

GERALD BANTAG

PERCY LAPID
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