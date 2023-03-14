^

DOJ indicts Bantag, several others over killing of Percy Lapid, inmate Jun Villamor

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 1:54pm
DOJ indicts Bantag, several others over killing of Percy Lapid, inmate Jun Villamor
Suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag attends the preliminary investigation for the murder case of broadcaster Percy Lapid at the Department of Justice on December 5, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has indicted suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and several others over the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid and alleged middleman Jun Villamor.

The DOJ panel of prosecutors, in a resolution dated March 9, said it found probable cause to charge Bantag and his supposed right-hand man, SSupt. Ricardo Zulueta over the killings of Lapid — whose real name is Percival Mabasa — and Villamor as “principal by inducement.”

Others who will face charges are:

As principal by direct participation in Lapid killing

  • Joel Escorial
  • Israel Dimaculangan
  • Edmon Dimaculangan
  • alias Orly

As principal by indispensable cooperation in Lapid killing

  • PDL Denver Mayores
  • PDL Alvin Labra
  • PDL Aldrin Galicia
  • PDL Alfie Peñaredonda
  • Christopher Bacoto

In the murder of Villamor, Bantag, Zulueta, Labra and Galicia were indicted as principal inducement.

Others indicted for the inmate’s murder, “as principal by direct participation,” are:

  • PDL Maria Alvarez
  • PDL Joseph Georfo
  • PDL Christian Ramac
  • PDL Ricky Salgado
  • PDL Ronnie Dela Cryz
  • PDL Joel Reyes

“Accordingly, the Panel of Prosecutors respectfully recommends the approval of the two corresponding Informations (charge sheets) in the above-entitled case,” part of the resolution read.

A full copy of the resolution has yet to be published as of this story’s posting.

Lapid was known for his hard-hitting commentaries on government officials. He was was shot in October last year while he was in his vehicle, near the gate of his private subdivision in the capital region. 

In one episode of his show “Lapid Fire,” the radio journalist released his "Cinderella man" report that allegedly referred to Bantag.

Bantag meanwhile is also facing criminal raps for alleged torture of Bilibid inmates, and graft and plunder complaints.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

