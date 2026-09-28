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Gracioso dismissal no reason to disregard statements, says NBI chief

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 28, 2026 | 6:14pm
Gracioso dismissal no reason to disregard statements, says NBI chief
NBI Director Melvin Matibag speaks at a press conference on Monday, May 4, 2026, where he says the now-viral recording was a conversation with his friend in 2020.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The dismissal of former policeman Rodulfo Gracioso from the service does not automatically discredit his allegations, although his statements and evidence will face scrutiny, National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag said.

In an interview with reporters on Monday, September 28, Matibag said Gracioso's dismissal does not mean the NBI should disregard his statements.

"Just because you were dismissed over a case does not mean we can no longer consider and investigate your statement," Matibag said in Filipino.

Matibag noted that witnesses who face cases or have been dismissed from service may still provide information to ongoing investigations.

He said, however, that Gracioso could face a perjury complaint if his statements are proven false.

The NBI will also authenticate the photos and other documents Gracioso submitted as evidence, Matibag said.

Cash delivery allegations

Personalities named in Gracioso's affidavit, including Vice President Sara Duterte, will also be invited to participate in the fact-finding investigation.

Gracioso, who said he previously served as a security aide of former House speaker Lord Allan Velasco, claimed that he helped deliver suitcases filled with large amounts of cash to Duterte, her brother and former President Rodrigo Duterte.

He alleged making more than 20 deliveries of cash-filled suitcases totaling more than P2 billion to the Vice President and P1 billion to the former president.

Both Vice President Duterte and Velasco have denied Gracioso's allegations.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. confirmed that Gracioso previously served as a security aide of Velasco and was later dismissed over an administrative case.

"Gracioso had been investigated [in an] administrative case and there is a corresponding criminal case filed against him but that was long before. I think it's a case in year 2022 or 2021," Nartatez said.

"The administrative case was eventually resolved, resulting in his dismissal from the service, and before that he also had a suspension that was deemed served," he added, speaking in Filipino and English.

Gracioso submitted to the NBI on Monday the evidence he has to support his allegations against Duterte and Velasco.

LORD ALLAN VELASCO

MELVIN MATIBAG

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

NBI

SARA DUTERTE
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