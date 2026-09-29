Palestinian embassy thanks Philippines for joining UN walkout on Netanyahu

Palestinian Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin speaks during a joint press conference with her Philippine counterpart Theresa Lazaro in Manila on Nov. 18, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Palestinian embassy in Manila on Monday, September 28, thanked the Philippine government for joining last week's walkout on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations, an action it says demonstrated Manila's "principled position."

The walkout placed the Philippines, which has kept close relations with Israel for decades, among the dozens of delegations that exited the General Assembly hall as Netanyahu took the podium on September 24.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed Manila's participation to Philstar.com on Sunday, after independent tallies of the protest, many drawn from video clips of the proceedings, had listed the Philippines among the countries that stayed back in the hall.

In its statement, the Embassy of the State of Palestine said it "expresses its sincere appreciation" to the government and the DFA for the delegation's stance at the assembly's 81st session, "including its participation in the walkout."

The embassy also welcomed the Philippines' "expressed concern over the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, the advancement of the E1 settlement plan, and the continuing rise of settler violence in the West Bank."

"This position reflects the Philippines' commitment to international law, peace, and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people," the embassy said. It also cited Palestinians' right to self-determination and Manila's support for a two-state solution.

Manila said it joined the walkout as a call for peace directed at all sides. DFA Spokesperson Analyn Ratonel told Philstar.com that the delegation walked out "in global solidarity for peace in the Middle East" and to urge all parties to stop unilateral actions that erode the conditions for peace.

Ratonel cited Israel's push to advance the E1 plan, along with rising settler violence in the West Bank, as "detrimental to finding a just, lasting and comprehensive solution to the Middle East conflict."

When asked about the walkout on Monday at a briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro repeated the DFA's explanation.

'Consistent and principled'

Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro expressed the same calls for peace in her own speech to the General Assembly on Saturday, September 26.

"We reiterate our call for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza," Lazaro said. She reaffirmed Manila's "consistent and principled support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people."

The Philippines–Palestine Friendship Association, a Manila-based group, also welcomed the walkout.

The group said solidarity with Palestinians had never been more important, citing what it called Israel's "continuing genocide, occupation, and war crimes."

"This is proof that governments can no longer afford to be passive spectators. The times demand that the international community stand on the side of humanity, justice, and the Palestinian people's right to self-determination," the group said in a statement.

This was the third straight year that Netanyahu's General Assembly address drew a walkout.

After briefly pausing at the sight of delegates streaming toward the exit, Netanyahu opened his speech by telling any "moral cowards" still in their seats to leave.

In a September 17 statement, the DFA had already flagged E1 and settler violence, warning that both "may contravene international law." That statement came about a month after Israel opened bids for over 1,000 housing units in E1.

Dozens of countries have warned that the project would split the West Bank and break up Palestinian territory.

Settler attacks, demolitions and evictions forced more Palestinians from their homes from January to April 2026 than in the whole of 2025, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.