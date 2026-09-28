Sara Duterte trial recap, Sept. 28: 51 firearms, GenCorp contracts

The Senate impeachment court hears the testimony of Police Maj. Joericson Sangalang, chief of the Records Division of the Philippine National Police Firearms and Explosives Office (PNP-FEO).

MANILA, Philippines — A police official testified Monday, September 28, that 51 firearms with a combined market value of more than P7.2 million are registered to Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.

This was shared by prosecution witness Police Maj. Joericson Sanggalang, records chief of the Philippine National Police's firearms and explosives office, during the impeachment trial on Monday.

The unfurling of evidence in the trial of the vice president, however, has appeared to slow down in the eyes of some senator-judges. Sen. Migz Zubiri at one point likened the prosecution's recent presentation of evidence as a "big firework" fizzling out into a "kwitis (small rocket)."

Prior to the direct examination of Sanggalang, Zubiri and other senator-judges asked the prosecution why it deemed relevant to present a witness who will testify to Duterte's firearms, for Article II, which accuses her of possessing unexplained wealth.

Presiding Officer Sen. Chiz Escudero eventually allowed the prosecution to complete its presentation of the witness but asked it to shorten its line of questioning.

Here are the three highlights from today's proceedings.

1. Police official testifies on VP's firearms

At least 22 firearms are registered to Duterte and 29 to Carpio, Sanggalang said during the direct examination, led by House prosecutor Rep. Ysabel Zamora (San Juan). He put the market value of the vice president's firearms at P2,184,550.

Sanggalang said three of Duterte's rifles are Class A light weapons, which have fully automatic functions.

He said the firearms law allows law enforcement agencies such as the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to acquire such weapons. Individuals who owned them before the law took effect may keep them registered.

Sens. Zubiri, Erwin Tulfo, Tito Sotto, and Alan Cayetano questioned the relevance of the testimony. Zubiri and Sotto said officials commonly declare firearms as personal property in their statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN). "Many of us are firearms owners here, if not all members of the Senate," Zubiri said.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo later called the testimony "a waste of time."

Escudero, prior to making a ruling, said he himself was "headed towards excluding this witness." He noted that P7 million would be "well within the SALN [Duterte] submitted of P88 million as of the latest."

Zamora said however SALN guidelines require registered firearms to be declared individually. The defense said those guidelines apply only to SALNs filed from 2026.

Escudero decided to press on with Sanggalang's presentation but, like other senators, was candid in expressing his doubts on its relevance to the impeachment case.

"We find this witness not as convincing with respect to ill-gotten wealth as would be others," Escudero said.

Sanggalang confirmed that the values presented before the court were based on current market prices, not on the actual acquisition cost.

The defense did not cross-examine him.

2. PhilGEPS official: 11 of 15 Davao City contracts with GenCorp not publicly bid

During the first half of the proceedings today, Sopeña told Sen. Risa Hontiveros that 11 of the 15 Davao City contracts with GenCorp went through negotiated small value procurement. That method is used for low-value contracts and does not require public bidding.

He estimated the 11 contracts at P7 million to P8 million in total, out of about P34 million in Davao City contracts with the company.

Sopeña said none of the 11 exceeded P2 million. He said all carried the title "food and catering services" but were published and awarded on different dates.

Under cross-examination by defense counsel Roberto Batungbacal, Sopeña confirmed that 34 of GenCorp's 49 contracts were awarded by PhilHealth Region 11 and OWWA Region 11, not by Davao City.

Lead prosecutor Rep. Jinky Luistro argued that GenCorp's participation in the city's bidding was a conflict of interest under Article VII, Section 13 of the Constitution.

Escudero noted that Duterte's SALN declares her a GenCorp stockholder, while Securities and Exchange Commission Director Gerardo Del Rosario previously testified that the company's records do not list her.

"So that is one difference that still has to be reconciled at some point," Escudero said.

He said he expects both sides to address the discrepancy.

Sen. Ping Lacson meanwhile urged the defense to reconsider its approach of relying purely on technical questions, as these were not registering well with senator-judges.

The questions suggest the standard is proof beyond reasonable doubt, the level required in criminal cases, "which I believe is not the case in this impeachment trial," Lacson said.

3. Baste Duterte to testify Tuesday; rulings due

Escudero granted Davao Mayor Baste Duterte's request to testify on Tuesday and Wednesday instead of Monday.

In a letter, the mayor said he needed time to gather, organize, authenticate, and reproduce the documents covered by his subpoena, including contracts that Davao entered with GenCorp.

The prosecution also dropped PhilHealth witness Gary Samonte, a lawyer.

The court will rule Tuesday on the prosecution's request for admission on Duterte's bank records and other documents. A request for admission asks the other side to admit or deny matters so they need not be proven through witnesses.

Rep. Chel Diokno said the request would spare the court from hearing 20 more witnesses. However, lead defense counsel Sheila Sison argued that it runs against the constitutional right to remain silent.

The court will also rule on show cause orders issued last week to certain House prosecutors under the sub judice rule, which restricts public comment on pending cases.

After Baste Duterte, the prosecution will present two Davao City register of deeds officials and Atty. Ronnel Buenaventura, executive director of the Anti-Money Laundering Council Secretariat.

Whole-day trials begin October 1.