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PNP witness: Sara Duterte has 3 firearms generally barred to civilians

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 28, 2026 | 2:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has 22 firearms worth an estimated P2.18 million in market price, including three rifles classified by the Philippine National Police as Class-A light weapons, a PNP witness testified before the Senate impeachment court on Monday, September 28.

On the 30th day of Duterte's impeachment trial, Police Major Joericson Sangalang of the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office said records showed 14 pistols, two revolvers, five rifles and one shotgun registered to the Vice President.

Based on market surveys, Sangalang placed the combined value of Duterte's firearms at P2,184,550.

Three of her rifles were classified in the PNP certification as Class-A light weapons: a Bushmaster XM-15, an Heckler & Koch 416 and an Heckler & Koch G36.

Under Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, Class-A light weapons include rifles and other firearms not exceeding 7.62 mm that are capable of fully automatic fire.

The law generally reserves the acquisition and possession of Class-A light weapons for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the PNP and other law enforcement agencies authorized by the president. It provides an exception for private individuals who already had licenses to possess Class-A light weapons when the law took effect, allowing them to retain and renew those licenses subject to other requirements.

Sangalang said the HK 416 is used by military units and estimated its market value at P900,000.

Carpio owns 29 firearms

Duterte's husband, Manases Carpio, meanwhile, has 29 firearms registered under his name, according to Sangalang.

These consist of 16 pistols, two revolvers, 10 rifles and one shotgun. One of the rifles was classified as a Class-A light weapon.

Sangalang estimated the total value of Carpio's firearms at P5,035,820.

Combined, the firearms registered to Duterte and Carpio were valued by the witness at about P7.22 million.

The prosecution raised the couple's firearms as part of Article II of the Articles of Impeachment, which covers allegations involving Duterte's alleged unexplained wealth.

House prosecutors have alleged that the firearms were not declared in Duterte's Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth and argue that their value should be considered in examining her declared assets.

The firearms issue was included in the prosecution's pre-trial brief. In June, prosecutors said they intended to summon PNP-FEO officials and establish the value of the firearms during the trial.

FIREARMS

FIREARMS AND EXPLOSIVES OFFICE

MANASES CARPIO

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
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