Witness 'Totoy' in 'missing sabungeros' case under police protective custody

Police General Nicolas Torre III, chief of the Philippine National Police, speaks at the flag-raising ceremony at police headquarters Camp Crame on Monday, July 7, 2025.



MANILA, Philippines — Self-proclaimed whistleblower alias Totoy is now under the protective custody of the Philippine National Police (PNP), the agency confirmed Monday, July 7.

PNP chief Gen. Nicholas Torre said at a press briefing that Totoy, identified as Julie Dondon Patidongan in media reports, had been giving statements to the police before he appeared in public interviews.

“He is currently under our protective custody, but he is already applying for the witness protection program. If he qualifies, we will turn him over to the DOJ,” Torre said in Filipino.

Statements began under CIDG

Torre said Patidongan had been providing information since he became as head of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

“I was very shocked, and that's when we already knew it then, and that's why it firmed our resolve to truly solve this because what happened was truly heinous and not acceptable by any standards,” Torre said.

15 police officers also in custody

The PNP chief also confirmed that 15 police officers are under restrictive custody over their alleged involvement in the disappearance of cockfight enthusiasts, or sabungeros.

“We have partnered with NAPOLCOM for the in-depth investigation of this case to ensure transparency and impartiality and to ensure that, really, the ends of justice will be achieved,” Torre said. He added that the highest-ranking officer among those in custody holds the rank of lieutenant colonel.

In earlier media reports on July 2, Patidongan publicly accused gaming tycoon Atong Ang, actress Gretchen Barretto, and three other individuals of masterminding the disappearance of the sabungeros.

Following the revelation, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that those named may now be considered suspects in the case. Ang’s lawyer, however, dismissed the accusations as a “wrong lead.”

Ang has denied the allegations, claiming that Patidongan attempted to extort P300 million from him in exchange for not implicating him. In response, Ang filed multiple criminal complaints against Patidongan and his former employee, Alan Batiles.