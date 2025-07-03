^

Atong Ang, Gretchen Barretto may be included in Sabungeros probe — Remulla

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 5:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Atong Ang and actress Gretchen Barretto may be considered suspects in the case of the missing sabungeros, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

In an ambush interview on Thursday, July 3, Remulla said they would be included as suspects after being named by self-proclaimed whistleblower alias “Totoy,” who later identified himself as Julie Patidongan.

"Mapapasama sila, eh kasi nga pinangalanan sila, we have to include them as suspects," Remulla told reporters.

(They will be included since they were identified, we have to include them as suspects.)

When asked when cases will be filed against Ang and Barretto, Remulla replied: “Sooner or later, it will happen.”

The justice chief added that a case buildup is still ongoing in the disappearance of the sabungeros, who were first reported missing in 2021.

At a press conference in Mandaluyong also on Thursday, Ang’s lawyer, Lorna Kapunan, questioned Patidongan’s credibility, saying he is facing several criminal cases.

“So tignan natin, credible ba ang whistleblower na ito? Kaya andito kami, andito si Atong Ang, na ni-rerepresent po namin, para tulungan,” Kapunan said.

(So let’s see, is this whistleblower credible? That’s why we’re here. Atong Ang, whom we represent, is here to help.)

“Ang objective po natin ay tulungan natin na lumabas ang katotohanan. Because ngayon ang lead lang ng secretary of justice at ng police authorities ay isang statement na hindi naman totoo,” she added.

(Our objective is to help the truth come out. Because right now, the only lead the secretary of justice and police authorities have is a statement that isn’t true.)

In an interview with GMA News on July 2, Patidongan accused Ang and three others of masterminding the disappearance of the cockfight enthusiasts. He also linked Barretto, claiming she was frequently seen with Ang.

Ang has denied the allegations, saying the issue boils down to money. He claimed Patidongan and former employee Alan Batiles attempted to extort P300 million from him.

“Ang puno’t dulo nito, pera. Lahat ng grupo namin tinatawagan nila, eh,” Ang said in a press conference on July 3.

(This all boils down to money. They’ve been calling everyone in our group.)

The tycoon has filed several complaints under the Revised Penal Code against Patidongan and Batiles before the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor’s Office.

SABUNGEROS
