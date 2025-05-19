Comelec proclaims 52 party-list winners, defers 2 others over disqualification cases

Officials of leading party-list Akbayan: (from left) Sen. Risa Hontiveros, first nominee Chel Diokno and second nominee Perci Cendaña as seen in a photo posted on May 13, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has proclaimed 52 winning party-lists in the 2025 midterm elections, while deferring the proclamation of two others due to pending disqualification cases.

Together, the 52 groups will occupy 59 of the 63 House seats reserved for party-list representatives.

The remaining four seats hinge on the Comelec’s ruling on Duterte Youth’s and Bagong Henerasyon’s (BH) cases, which overall account for those four seats.

Similar to early projections, the top three party-lists will each secure three seats, followed by the next three with two seats each. Those ranked 7th to 54th will receive one seat in the 20th Congress.

However, if both Duterte Youth and BH party-lists are disqualified, those ranked 55th to 58th may be granted one seat each. These include Gabriela Women’s Party, Abono, Ang Probinsyano and Murang Kuryente.

Akbayan and Tingog are the only two party-lists confirmed to secure three seats — a gain from previous elections.

The win is especially significant for Akbayan, which nearly lost its lone seat in 2022 and only returned to Congress after An Waray was disqualified in 2024. This marks a major comeback, as Akbayan last held three seats in 2004.

3 party-lists with three seats Rank Party-List Percent Votes Seat 1 6.63% 2,779,621 3 2 5.57% 2,338,564 3 3 4.34% 1,822,708 3 *Comelec deferred the proclamation for Duterte Youth as it still faces pending disqualification cases.

Meanwhile, the three party-lists that secured two seats were also among the top performers in the 2022 elections. ACT-CIS, previously the most voted and led by the Tulfo family, slipped to fifth place this year with only two seats.

The 4Ps party-list came close to clinching a third seat but fell short in the final tally. It retains its two seats, to be filled by its incumbent representatives.

3 party-lists with two seats Rank Party-List Percent Votes Seat 4 3.50% 1,469,571 2 5 2.96% 1,239,930 2 6 2.56% 1,073,119 2

Comelec has also proclaimed 47 party-lists with a guaranteed one seat each. Based on the final tally, 17 incumbent groups — including Gabriela, which has been in Congress since 2004— lost their seats, unless party-lists facing disqualification are eventually unseated.

Earlier estimates based on 99.12% of transmitted election returns showed only 47 party-lists likely to win a seat, which would have meant 18 incumbents (including Philreca) losing their spots. But with the final results, 48 are projected to win and only 17 incumbents are out.

READ: Party-list shake-up: 47 likely to win one seat, while 18 incumbent may lose

48 party-lists with one seat Rank Party-List Percent Votes Seat 7 1.85% 777,754 1 8 1.82% 765,322 1 9 1.69% 709,283 1 10 1.42% 593,911 1 11 1.38% 580,100 1 12 1.38% 577,753 1 13 1.37% 575,762 1 14 1.31% 547,949 1 15 1.28% 538,003 1 16 1.27% 533,913 1 17 1.24% 521,592 1 18 1.23% 517,833 1 19 1.22% 509,913 1 20 1.14% 477,796 1 21 1.14% 477,517 1 22 1.13% 475,985 1 23 1.12% 469,412 1 24 1.01% 423,133 1 25 1.00% 420,813 1 26 0.97% 407,922 1 27 0.97% 405,297 1 28 0.94% 393,684 1 29 0.92% 385,700 1 30 0.91% 382,657 1 31 0.91% 381,880 1 32 0.91% 381,437 1 33 0.87% 366,177 1 34 0.87% 365,916 1 35 0.84% 353,631 1 36 0.80% 334,098 1 37 0.77% 324,405 1 38 0.76% 320,349 1 39 0.76% 319,803 1 40 0.75% 314,814 1 41 0.74% 312,344 1 42 0.74% 310,427 1 43 0.74% 310,289 1 44 0.74% 309,761 1 45 0.72% 301,406 1 46 0.72% 301,291 1 47 0.70% 293,430 1 48 0.70% 293,149 1 49 0.69% 290,359 1 50 0.67% 279,532 1 51 0.65% 274,735 1 52 0.64% 266,623 1 53 0.62% 261,379 1 54 0.62% 261,045 1 *Comelec deferred the proclamation for Bagong Henerasyon (BH) as it still faces a disqualification complaint.

The party-list system was created to give marginalized sectors representation in Congress, complementing the existing district representatives. Party-lists are allotted 20% of the House, or 63 out of 316 seats.

Groups that secure 2% of votes cast are automatically granted one seat and may have up to a maximum of three seats. It is computed based on the seat allocation formula upheld by the Banat vs Comelec ruling.

Members of the House serve three-year terms, with a limit of three consecutive terms. The newly elected party list and district representatives, along with the 12 senators-elect, are set to take their oaths and begin their terms in the 20th Congress on June 30.

See the full party-list ranking here.