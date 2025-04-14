^

CBCP: Give priest in viral video 'benefit of the doubt,' don't sell goods on church grounds

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 14, 2025 | 6:13pm
CBCP: Give priest in viral video 'benefit of the doubt,' don't sell goods on church grounds
Catholic devotees raise palm fronds or "palaspas" as a priest blesses them at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao in Quezon City, in observance of Palm Sunday on April 13, 2025.
Photo courtesy of Jann Conrad Bonifacio

MANILA, Philippines — The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) reminded vendors not to sell goods within church premises following the viral video of a heated argument between a priest and a vendor.

CBCP Commission on Public Affairs Executive Secretary Jerome Secillano said on Monday, April 14, that he would give “the benefit of the doubt” to the priest who appeared frustrated with a vendor. 

In the viral video, the priest repeatedly told a vendor to sell their goods “sa labas” or outside after the vendor refused to comply. One could hear the frustration as he raised his voice when telling the vendor to leave the church’s compound.

One video included the caption “Makadiyos pero parang ‘di na ata makatao ‘yan… (You’re a man of God but that doesn’t seem very humane anymore.)” 

It would be unfair to judge someone based solely on a short clip, especially one that lacks context, Secillano told DZBB 594 in an interview. 

“It’s possible that it escalated to that point because the priest had repeatedly asked nicely. Some people can really be stubborn. How long should you be expected to stay calm?” he said.  

Asked if an investigation should be conducted, Secillano said there’s no need to since it’s only a minor incident that was only made worse because it went viral.

“What’s clear here is that the priests know how to conduct themselves. It’s not like they would just storm in and confront people right away,” he added. 

'Incomplete.' The St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Cainta, Rizal — where the incident occurred — issued a statement on Sunday, April 13, saying the viral video was “incomplete and one-sided.”

The parish expressed regret to those who felt hurt or disturbed by the footage, especially as it circulated on Palm Sunday.

It clarified, however, that before the incident, parish officials “had already made a respectful and clear appeal to all vendors to refrain from selling” within the church’s private grounds, in deference to its sacredness and parish regulations.

“While we do not condone any act of anger from any party, especially within the grounds of our church, we also ask the faithful to view the matter with understanding and fairness, considering the full context,” the statement read. 

No ban on selling. Secillano also clarified that there is no ban on selling. Vendors are allowed to sell, “just not within the church grounds.”

“Hindi naman naiiba ang simbahan. May mga panununtunan din (The church isn’t any different. It also has its rules.),” he added. 

The affected church urged the public not to let the tension caused by the video “overshadow the grace of this Holy Week,” emphasizing how Jesus Christ responded with love and mercy even in the face of misunderstanding and betrayal.

The church added it is open to a continued dialogue and pastoral accompaniment for individuals who are troubled by the video.

