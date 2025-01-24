^

Philippines, US agree to explore first Marcos-Trump meet

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 24, 2025 | 6:36pm
This photo shows US President Donald Trump (left) during the inaugural parade in Washington, DC on Jan. 20, 2025 and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (right) at an event in Malacañan Palace on July 31, 2024.
AFP / Jim Watson; Bongbong Marcos via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the United States are working to arrange the first meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and newly-elected US President Donald Trump, as both nations seek to strengthen economic ties and secure vital supply chains in the region. 

Discussions of the first meeting between the two leaders emerged during talks between Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and newly minted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday night, January 23.  

"Secretaries Manalo and Rubio agreed to explore a first meeting between Presidents Marcos and Trump in the near future," according to the statement by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday, January 24. 

During the two officials' phone call, both sides also highlighted the increasing importance of maintaining trilateral cooperation with Japan in reinforcing regional security and building resilient supply networks. 

"Both Secretaries reaffirmed the importance of continuing to strengthen economic engagements and achieving economic resilience," the DFA said.

"They likewise noted the role of the trilateral cooperation with Japan in reinforcing regional security and in efforts to build stable supply chains in vital sectors and increase private investments," it added.

Beyond traditional security discussions, the two top diplomats explored ways to enhance US support for Philippine military modernization while addressing ongoing concerns in the South China Sea.

An earlier readout by the US State Department said Rubio affirmed the US' "ironclad commitments" to the Philippines through its mutual defense treaty. Rubio and Manalo also discussed China's behavior "dangerous and destabilizing actions in the South China Sea," according to the US State Department.

No date has been set for the Marcos and Trump meet but it would mark their first face-to-face dialogue since Trump's return to the White House this month. 

