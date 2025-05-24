Cardinal Tagle inherits Pope Leoâ€™s old titular diocese

Cardinal Tagle inherits Pope Leo’s old titular diocese

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle met with Pope Leo XIV in a private meeting on May 16, 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Leo XIV has assigned Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to the titular church he previously held before being elected as pontiff.

In a press release issued by the Vatican on May 24 (Manila time), Tagle was named the titular bishop of the Suburbicarian Church of Albano in Rome, the same titular diocese formerly held by Pope Leo.

This appointment comes after Tagle confirmed on May 10 that he and other heads of the Roman Curia would continue in their roles following reappointment by the new pope.

All Curia positions were vacated following the death of Pope Francis on April 11, as required by Vatican protocol.

Tagle, along with three other Filipino cardinals, participated in the conclave of the College of Cardinals that elected Leo as the new pope on May 8.

Albano is one of the seven suburbicarian dioceses of Rome. The others are Ostia, Velletri-Segni, Porto-Santa Rufina, Frascati, Palestrina and Sabina-Poggio Mirteto.