^

Headlines

Cardinal Tagle inherits Pope Leo’s old titular diocese

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 24, 2025 | 7:26pm
Cardinal Tagle inherits Pope Leoâ€™s old titular diocese
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle met with Pope Leo XIV in a private meeting on May 16, 2025
Photo / Vatican News

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Leo XIV has assigned Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to the titular church he previously held before being elected as pontiff.

In a press release issued by the Vatican on May 24 (Manila time), Tagle was named the titular bishop of the Suburbicarian Church of Albano in Rome, the same titular diocese formerly held by Pope Leo.

This appointment comes after Tagle confirmed on May 10 that he and other heads of the Roman Curia would continue in their roles following reappointment by the new pope.

All Curia positions were vacated following the death of Pope Francis on April 11, as required by Vatican protocol.

Tagle, along with three other Filipino cardinals, participated in the conclave of the College of Cardinals that elected Leo as the new pope on May 8.

Albano is one of the seven suburbicarian dioceses of Rome. The others are Ostia, Velletri-Segni, Porto-Santa Rufina, Frascati, Palestrina and Sabina-Poggio Mirteto.

CARDINAL LUIS ANTONIO TAGLE

POPE LEO XIV
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bato: Sara has numbers in Senate impeachment trial

Bato: Sara has numbers in Senate impeachment trial

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
Reelected Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has expressed confidence that the emerging Duterte bloc in the Senate will get more than enough...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ junks ex-president Duterte&rsquo;s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

DOJ junks ex-president Duterte’s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In a resolution dated May 13, the DOJ dismissed the malicious mischief and violation of domicile complaints filed by the detained...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has written to the parties involved to prepare for the convening of the impeachment court...
Headlines
fbtw
Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Department of Justice has dismissed the criminal complaints filed by former president Rodrigo Duterte against former...
Headlines
fbtw
Initially unwilling, Gadon submits courtesy resignation

Initially unwilling, Gadon submits courtesy resignation

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
Anti-poverty adviser Larry Gadon, initially reluctant to quit his post following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More countries condemn&nbsp;latest China water cannon attack

More countries condemn latest China water cannon attack

By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand issued separate statements yesterday condemning China’s latest water cannon...
Headlines
fbtw

Armed robbery in BGC: South Korea warns nationals

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
The South Korean embassy has warned its citizens to be careful amid a “deteriorating crime situation” and “serious crimes” targeting Korean nationals.
Headlines
fbtw
Mixed pump adjustments set next week

Mixed pump adjustments set next week

By Brix Lelis | 20 hours ago
In the coming week, motorists can expect pump prices of petroleum products to move in opposite directions.
Headlines
fbtw
190 migrant workers with HIV at start of year

190 migrant workers with HIV at start of year

By Rhodina Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Department of Health has reported 190 cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infection involving migrant workers...
Headlines
fbtw
New law raises retirement benefits for DFA retirees

New law raises retirement benefits for DFA retirees

23 hours ago
Retired personnel of the Department of Foreign Affairs will soon receive higher monthly pensions after the enactment of Republic...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with