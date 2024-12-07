Marcos eyes deeper ties with Chile in trade, agri, investments

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech during the signing of the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act and the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters Emergencies Act into law on Dec. 6, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren in Malacañang on Friday, December 6, aiming to strengthen ties between the two countries, particularly in trade, agriculture and investments.

“I’ll make sure your visit will be productive and strengthen the relationship between our two countries,” Marcos said during their meeting, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

“And that is I think the best way forward in this very interconnected world,” he said.

Marcos cited opportunities for collaboration in agriculture, especially on cacao cultivation and processing, an emerging sector in the Philippines.

“Because it’s becoming a very important crop – slowly becoming an important crop. We are trying to promote it. And you have I think the best technologies when it comes to that product,” Marcos said.

According to the PCO, Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque, who was also present, identified fish and minerals from Mindanao as potential exports to Chile.

Marcos thanked Chile for supporting the Philippines’ bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027-2028 term, in exchange for the Philippines’ support for Chile’s bid for the 2029-2030 term.

Van Klaveren described the visit as productive, discussing ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.

“We have had a very productive meeting with Secretary Manalo… and we talked about our bilateral relations, about regional and global issues, and about the potential of our bilateral relations,” Klaveren said.

The PCO said the Philippines and Chile have been diplomatic partners since 1946. In 2023, Chile was the Philippines' 49th trading partner.