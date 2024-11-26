Media at VP Sara Duterte presser may face summons for evidence â€” NBI chief

^

Media at VP Sara Duterte presser may face summons for evidence — NBI chief

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 6:45pm
NBI Director Jaime Santiago during a press conference at the Malacañang Palace on Nov. 25, 2024.
The STAR / Noel Pabalate

MANILA, Philippines — All individuals present, including some members of the media, at Vice President Sara Duterte's early morning virtual press conference on November 23 may also be issued a subpoena.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Chief Jaime Santiago stated this during a press briefing on Tuesday, November 26, when asked if individuals other than the vice president would be issued a subpoena.

“We have the list at identified namin kung sino 'yung mga present during the presscon ni VP Sara,” Santiago said. 

(We have the list and we have identified who was present during Duterte's press conference.)

When asked if members of the media are included, Santiago said: “Yes, maraming mga taga-media.”

(Yes, there are many members of the media.)

However, he emphasized the individuals to be issued a summons are only being called to serve as evidence that the virtual press conference occurred. 

“Hindi naman porket andon ka ay may kasalanan ka rin,” he said.

(Just because you're there doesn't mean you're guilty.)

Santiago also said that Duterte’s staff will also be issued a summons.

“Lahat ng kasama doon sa video. Identified na lahat may photograph and pangalan and list,” he said. 

(Everyone in the video has been identified; all have photos, names and are listed.)

What is a subpoena

A subpoena is a document that can be issued by courts, prosecutors, administrative and quasi-judicial bodies which can compel an individual’s presence or require someone to produce a document or evidence in aid of an investigation. 

Non-compliance on the summons may result in legal consequences, which may vary from a fine to possible imprisonment. 

However, being issued a subpoena does not mean an individual has already been charged with a case.

The NBI issued a subpoena against Duterte on Tuesday at her office in Mandaluyong City. According to the subpoena, the vice president was invited to “shed light” on the alleged grave threats and possible violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. 

This stemmed from the assassination threats she made against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez during a virtual press conference in the early hours of November 23.

Duterte repeatedly denied that her pronouncements were a threat, saying that she was taken out of context. 

