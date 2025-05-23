Safe from the axe: Marcosâ€™ top economic minds stay on

Safe from the axe: Marcos’ top economic minds stay on

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is keeping Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and his economic team following a surprise call for Cabinet officials to resign.

In a briefing at Malacañang Palace, Bersamin dispelled rumors that the president had asked him to resign in order to replace him with someone else.

"He communicated to me that I have his full backing for as long as I wish to work for him. And that is a very good gesture from the president because that is a sign of his manifestation of his full trust and confidence in myself," Bersamin said in a rare press briefing. The executive secretary said a total of 52 officials have tendered their courtesy resignation.

After evaluating, Marcos decided to keep his econimic team, which is composed of the following:

Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque

Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan

Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto

Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangamdaman

Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go

Bersamin said the economic team was given priority in the evaluation and that more announcements will be made in the coming days.

Marcos' decision to reshuffle his secretaries comes amid a dismal performance at the midterm polls, where only six out of his 11 bets secured Senate seats.