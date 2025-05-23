^

Headlines

New law raises retirement benefits for DFA retirees

Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 9:35pm
New law raises retirement benefits for DFA retirees
The headquarters of the Department of Foreign Affairs along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City.
Department of Foreign Affairs Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Retired personnel of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will soon receive higher monthly pensions after the enactment of Republic Act No. 12181, which adjusts their benefits to keep up with the rising cost of living.

Signed into law on May 2, 2025, the measure grants a monthly pension differential to DFA retirees receiving pensions from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

The differential is the gap between the adjusted pension computed by the DFA and the actual amount received from GSIS, multiplied by an adjustment factor set by the DFA.

Sen. Mark Villar, who sponsored the law, highlighted the importance of this adjustment for DFA personnel who served the country for decades.

“Imagine an Ambassador who has spent decades representing our country, safeguarding our national interests abroad, and being the face of the Philippines in foreign lands. Now, picture this same individual after a lifetime of service, struggling to make ends meet for their daily and medical needs,” Villar said.

He also assured that the adjusted benefits would not burden the national budget, as “funding will come from the fees charged for consular services collected under Executive Order No. 906, series of 2010, and not from the General Appropriations Fund.”

The law provides support for the families of deceased DFA retirees. Surviving unmarried legal spouses and qualified dependent children will be entitled to receive 50% of the pension differential that the retiree was receiving or entitled to receive.

“This provision aims to provide financial support to the family members of deceased retirees, ensuring that they are also taken care of after the retiree’s passing,” Villar said.

The law is expected to benefit long-serving diplomats and employees whose pensions have not kept pace with inflation and changes in the cost of living.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DFA

GOVERNMENT SERVICE INSURANCE SYSTEM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Daldal nang daldal &lsquo;yan&rsquo;: Bersamin fires back at Rodriguez

‘Daldal nang daldal ‘yan’: Bersamin fires back at Rodriguez

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
It’s a verbal showdown between former and current executive secretaries (ES) as incumbent ES Lucas Bersamin hits...
Headlines
fbtw
Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

By Daphne Galvez | 23 hours ago
The Department of Justice has dismissed the criminal complaints filed by former president Rodrigo Duterte against former...
Headlines
fbtw
Panelo: Tiangco diverting Alyansa debacle away from Marcos

Panelo: Tiangco diverting Alyansa debacle away from Marcos

By Bella Cariaso | 23 hours ago
Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas campaign manager and Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco is trying to divert the issue on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Taiwan, 7 countries condemn China's water cannon use vs Philippine research vessel

Taiwan, 7 countries condemn China's water cannon use vs Philippine research vessel

By Cristina Chi | 11 hours ago
At least seven countries and Taiwan have condemned the China Coast Guard after it sideswiped and water-cannoned one of two...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 23 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has written to the parties involved to prepare for the convening of the impeachment court...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Safe from the axe: Marcos&rsquo; top economic minds stay on

Safe from the axe: Marcos’ top economic minds stay on

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is keeping Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and his economic team following a surprise call...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd class opening preps in 'full blast' after Angara courtesy resignation

DepEd class opening preps in 'full blast' after Angara courtesy resignation

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
This is the second time that DepEd has been rattled by news of its secretary resigning or being replaced under the Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
China blasts BFAR vessel with water cannon for the first time near Pag-asa

China blasts BFAR vessel with water cannon for the first time near Pag-asa

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
A China Coast Guard vessel water cannoned and sideswiped a Philippine fisheries research vessel on Wednesday, May 21, endangering...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with