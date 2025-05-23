Marcos picks DOE's Lotilla to replace Loyzaga at DENR

MANILA, Philippines — Environment Secretary Maria Yulo-Loyzaga is one of the first casualties of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s sweeping resignation orders, with current Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla set to take over the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin described Lotilla as a legal luminary. Prior to his current stint as the Department of Energy (DOE) secretary, Lotilla previously held the same post during the administration of former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

“Ang ipapalit doon ay si DOE Secretary [Raphael Lotilla]. Aalisin natin siya, ililipat natin siya sa DENR. Si Secretary Loyzaga naman ay magpapahinga naman muna at maaring mabibigyan din siya ng isang or ibang [responsibilidad],” Bersamin said in a rare press conference.

(DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla will be replaced there. He will be removed and put in the DENR. Secretary Loyzaga will take a rest and may be given another responsibility.)

Bersamin clarified that Loyzaga was not implicated in any corruption.

“There has been a perception, I don’t know if fair or unfair, na mas malimit siya sa labas ng bansa. 'Yun ang recurring na pinaparating sa amin,” Bersamin said.

(There has been a perception, I don’t know if fair or unfair, that she is more frequently outside the country, That is what is always told to us.)

When asked if Loyzaga underperformed, Bersamin responded “siguro (perhaps).” However, he cautioned against making hasty judgments about her performance.

While the Palace said the acceptance of Loyzaga’s resignation was not due to corruption, the outgoing DENR chief had previously faced criticism.

In 2024, Loyzaga faced allegations of her family’s landholdings having a conflict of interest over her job as DENR chief. Her family allegedly owned 40,000 hectares of the Busuanga Pasture Reserve: an allegation she later refuted.

With Lotilla taking over the DENR, the DOE will have an officer-in-charge in the form of former House representative Sharon Garin.

Marcos’ gambit to reshuffle his Cabinet comes after a lackluster performance at the midterm polls, with his picks failing to get a majority hold of the 12 senate seats available.