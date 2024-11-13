^

'Hurry up': Ex-president Duterte calls for ICC investigation into drug war before his death

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 3:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte wants the International Criminal Court to investigate his war on drugs campaign before he dies, a stance that contrasts with his earlier refusal to permit an ICC investigation during his presidency.

Facing the House Quad Committee on Wednesday, November 13, Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Partylist) asked Duterte if he is willing to cooperate with the ICC. 

“I’m asking the ICC to hurry up. This issue has been left hanging for so many years. Matagal, Ma’am, baka mamatay na ako hindi na nila ako maimbestigahan,” he answered. 

(It’s taking a long time, Ma’am, I might be dead before they’re able to investigate me.)

The international tribunal has been interviewing individuals involved in the drug war and collecting documents since 2017. 

The following year, Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the Rome Statute, which established the ICC in 1998. The withdrawal took effect in 2019, one year later, as required by Article 127 of the Rome Statute.

Duterte, who is no longer a president, is now allowing the international court to investigate him. He said he has no issue if the court finds him guilty of crimes against humanity, adding that he would accept going to prison and "rotting there for all time."

“So I’m asking the ICC through you for them to come to the Philippines and begin the investigation,” Duterte said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He even said he is willing to fly to The Hague, Netherlands, where the ICC is located.  

“Bigyan mo ako ng pera, ako na pupunta ng ICC mismo (Give me the money, and I’ll go to the ICC myself). ... You might miss the pleasure of seeing me, standing before a court,” Duterte said. 

While President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has remained adamant in his stance against the Philippines rejoining the ICC as a member, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin announced moments after Duterte's pronouncement that the government will not stop Duterte from surrendering himself to the ICC.

RELATED: No ICC return despite bombshell drug war accusations 

Duterte simply reiterated the statements he made at the Senate hearing on October 28, saying he will not apologize for the drug war’s consequences but that “he takes full responsibility” for the actions of his police officers. 

“Akin ‘yun. Ako ang nagbigay ng order kasi ginawa nila. Illegal or legal, akin ‘yun. I take full responsibility,” he said. 

(That’s mine. I gave the order because they did it. illegal or legal, it’s mine. I take full responsibility.)  

During an interpellation with Rep. Jefferson Khonhun (Zambales, 1st District), Duterte also admitted that he views the children who died in his war on drugs as collateral damage and takes responsibility for it.

“Well, of course. If the police is doing his job and may collateral damage, akin yan. Ang bala naman hindi namimili yan eh (The bullet does not choose its target),” he said.   

The former president, however, went back and forth in his statements about the alleged drug war reward system and instruction to kill drug suspects who don’t fight back.

This is the first time Duterte attended the House probe into his war on drugs after skipping the previous two hearings. He faced families of EJK victims who have urged the government to cooperate with the ICC, as searching for justice in the country has been delayed for too long.

EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

RODRIGO DUTERTE

WAR ON DRUGS
