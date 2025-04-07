^

PCG confronts Chinese vessel near Zambales

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
April 7, 2025 | 12:00am
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confronted a China Coast Guard vessel that entered the country’s exclusive economic zone off the coast of Zambales over the weekend.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confronted a China Coast Guard vessel that entered the country’s exclusive economic zone off the coast of Zambales over the weekend.

Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said the BRP Cabra issued a radio challenge to the CCG-3302 on April 5, after the Chinese vessel was detected within 83 to 85 nautical miles off Palauig, Zambales.

The 44-meter PCG vessel confronted the larger 99-meter Chinese ship, asserting the Philippines’ sovereign rights over the area.

The PCG warned the Chinese ship that its presence violated the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the 2016 Arbitral Award that invalidated China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea.

Tarriela said that the PCG remains committed to its mandate to patrol Philippine waters and document Chinese activities in the West Philippine Sea, in accordance with the government’s directives of non-escalation and non-provocation.

