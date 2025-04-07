^

Headlines

Government urged to fight online abuse of children

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
April 7, 2025 | 12:00am
Government urged to fight online abuse of children
In a statement, the Salinlahi Alliance for Children’s Concerns said the government needs to take OSAEC seriously and address the widespread violation of children’s basic rights to survival, protection and development.
Stock Photo via pixabay

MANILA, Philippines —  A child rights group is urging the government to act with urgency in addressing the widespread online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) in the country after a study presented at the Senate revealed that half a million Filipino children fell victim to abuse and exploitation online in 2022 alone.

In a statement, the Salinlahi Alliance for Children’s Concerns said the government needs to take OSAEC seriously and address the widespread violation of children’s basic rights to survival, protection and development.

The group was referring to a study by the International Justice Mission that was presented in a recent Senate inquiry on the proliferation of OSAEC, which detailed how about 500,000 children fell victim to online abuse. It also noted that there were numerous other cases that remain unreported.

“This type of child abuse is widespread due to the extreme poverty that Filipino families face. It is difficult to make ends meet due to low wages, lack of job opportunities and rising prices of goods,” Salinlahi spokesperson Trixie Manalo said.

SALINLAHI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
For P7 million bill, only P50,000 covered: Justice Lopez recounts personal experience with PhilHealth benefits

For P7 million bill, only P50,000 covered: Justice Lopez recounts personal experience with PhilHealth benefits

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Lopez said that his bill reached almost P7 million and the state health insurance agency only covered P50,000 of his total...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte wants to go home ASAP &ndash; Sara

Duterte wants to go home ASAP – Sara

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte wants to go home as soon as possible, after nearly a month in the Scheveningen Prison...
Headlines
fbtw
3rd hearing on Duterte arrest set; Palace maintains executive privilege

3rd hearing on Duterte arrest set; Palace maintains executive privilege

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 days ago
The Senate investigation into the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte continues to broaden, as Sen. Imee Marcos sets...
Headlines
fbtw
Government to continue aid for OFWs detained in Qatar

Government to continue aid for OFWs detained in Qatar

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
The government will continue to provide assistance to the 17 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Qatar who were detained because...
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-road rage bills get fresh push in House after Antipolo shooting episode

Anti-road rage bills get fresh push in House after Antipolo shooting episode

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
A road rage altercation turned fatal after a shooting incident claimed the life of one of four victims in Antipolo City, prompting...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House resumes probe on fake news peddlers tomorrow

House resumes probe on fake news peddlers tomorrow

By Jose Rodel Calapano | 1 hour ago
The tri-comm of the House of Representatives has invited broadcaster Jay Sonza to join other vlogger personalities in its...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;More celeb-sounding names in OVP fund recipient lists&rsquo;

‘More celeb-sounding names in OVP fund recipient lists’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
More suspicious and fictional-sounding names – some resembling celebrities and high-profile personalities – have...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG confronts Chinese vessel near Zambales

PCG confronts Chinese vessel near Zambales

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Coast Guard  confronted a China Coast Guard vessel that entered the country’s exclusive economic...
Headlines
fbtw
Deployment of ACMs begins

Deployment of ACMs begins

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Close to 10,000 automated counting machines  to be used for the May midterm elections have already been deployed by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with