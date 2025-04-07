Government urged to fight online abuse of children

In a statement, the Salinlahi Alliance for Children’s Concerns said the government needs to take OSAEC seriously and address the widespread violation of children’s basic rights to survival, protection and development.

MANILA, Philippines — A child rights group is urging the government to act with urgency in addressing the widespread online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) in the country after a study presented at the Senate revealed that half a million Filipino children fell victim to abuse and exploitation online in 2022 alone.

The group was referring to a study by the International Justice Mission that was presented in a recent Senate inquiry on the proliferation of OSAEC, which detailed how about 500,000 children fell victim to online abuse. It also noted that there were numerous other cases that remain unreported.

“This type of child abuse is widespread due to the extreme poverty that Filipino families face. It is difficult to make ends meet due to low wages, lack of job opportunities and rising prices of goods,” Salinlahi spokesperson Trixie Manalo said.