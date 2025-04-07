^

Headlines

DICT to launch app

Ranier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
April 7, 2025 | 12:00am
Newly installed DICT Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda, at his first press conference as head of the department last April 3, expressed hope that the effort would encourage other government agencies to institutionalize open governance and full transparency via their websites and by tapping technology.
MANILA, Philippines —   The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) will spearhead an effort at open and transparent governance with an app to provide all the information regarding the country’s ICT infrastructure, especially free internet hotspot areas.

“Everything that DICT does has to be on an app where the citizen can see it. That’s what we are (aiming for),” Aguda said in a joint press conference with the Department of Education (DepEd), digital media and communications startup Republic Asia and iAcademy for the “Pay IT Forward” digital learning initiative at the ECJ Building in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday.

Included in the meeting were DepEd Assistant Secretary Aurelio Paulo Bartolome, Republic Asia chief executive officer Bran Reluao, and iACADEMY president Raquel Wong.

“We have to lead by example. If technology allows for open governance and transparency of government, we won’t have the moral authority to tell the other agencies to do the same,” the DICT chief said.

Aguda said he had given the task to the DICT’s chief information officer, Assistant Secretary Edwin Ligot, who handles the DICT Management Information Systems Service.

“That should be on the app... I assure you, in the next coming months, it’s just one click away,” he said.

In an interview with reporters after the press briefing, Aguda also confirmed that he had issued an order for undersecretaries and assistant secretaries to submit their courtesy resignation to give him a free hand at conducting a review of the DICT’s performance.

He said that the move was a normal course of action during a change in the top leadership of an organization.

At the event, former National Privacy Commission deputy commissioner Leandro Angelo Aguirre, whose second three-year term ended last February, was introduced as DICT undersecretary.

Digital livelihood

Meanwhile, under the “Pay IT Forward: A Digital Transformation Advocacy” campaign, the DepEd and DICT will tap the expertise of Republic Asia to promote digital transformation by spreading awareness on the livelihood available in the digital space.

“Today, we come together under a shared vision – to make digital learning more accessible for all. The government has made significant strides toward this goal. In our own little way, we wish to contribute to this cause through Republic Asia’s ‘Pay IT Forward’ initiative,” Reluao said.

He noted that this partnership is part of Republic Asia’s broader goal of empowering communities to embrace digital transformation.

The Pay IT Forward program, in partnership with iACADEMY, will support DICT’s Free Wi-Fi for All initiative and DepEd’s blended learning programs.

As part of their commitment, Republic Asia will distribute 100 tablets and three Starlink devices to three public schools in Cebu.

In addition to providing the devices, iACADEMY will conduct training sessions to help teachers make the most of the technology.

