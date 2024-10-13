^

Headlines

Families of EJK victims seek justice from ICC trial amid challenges in filing local cases

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 13, 2024 | 1:00pm
Families of EJK victims seek justice from ICC trial amid challenges in filing local cases
Families of extrajudicial killing victims attend a Catholic Mass at the House of Representatives prior to the eighth hearing on EJKs on Oct. 11, 2024.
House of Representatives / Release

MANILA, Philippines — Families of extrajudicial killing (EJK) victims are turning to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in their pursuit of justice, as filing cases in the country has proven to be difficult, a human rights lawyer said.

Speaking at the House quadcom’s eighth public hearing on October 11, Neri Colmenares, one of the legal counsels representing EJK victims, said the ICC case offers a path to justice with the court's extensive collection of documents since 2017.

“There is currently a case in the ICC, and in this case, the investigation has gained traction because it started way back in 2017-2018. So they have been gathering a lot of documents for a long time, and therefore, for the victims, this is one way for them to achieve justice,” Colmenares said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He explained that pursuing legal action within the country is challenging due to the lack of sufficient evidence to prove that the individuals killed during police drug operations were EJK victims.

Why is it difficult? Colmenares attributed this to the lack of CCTV footage, police reports and investigations. Even the victims’ death certificates, he said, fail to indicate gunshot wounds as the cause of death, citing an illness instead. 

“How can you file a case when the death certificate says bronchopneumonia? How can you file charges when the CCTV cameras were turned off? You’re left relying solely on the word of the police team that entered the jail,” he said in Filipino.

The lawyer also mentioned that holding police officers accountable for the killings is insufficient, as “there is also the infrastructure of impunity.” 

“Under the ICC's rules of engagement, it is clearly stated that there should be an inquest for every death that occurs during police operations. They never conducted the inquest,” Colmenares said in Filipino. 

What are the rules of engagement? The rules of engagement serve as guidelines for law enforcement officers to ensure their operations, including the use of force and engagement with suspects, adhere to legal and ethical standards. 

They also outline how police officers should report and document these incidents to maintain accountability and transparency. 

“So, when you ask them how many died in your territory during your tenure, they will provide the numbers, but if you ask whether an investigation was conducted, the answer is no,” the human rights lawyer said in Filipino. 

Colmenares said that perpetrators would also frequently claim that the killing of suspected individuals was done in “self-defense.”

Families left without support. In addition to the fear that families of EJK victims carry, knowing that the former president orchestrated the war on drugs, Colmenares said they have also been left without a means to file charges against authorities.

“We have a significant problem right now because the families have not been provided with the important documents needed to file a case for a long time,” he said in Filipino. 

“Many witnesses are also afraid, and therefore it is very difficult to file a case here in the Philippines, primarily because the evidence is not forthcoming,” he added. 

According to a victim’s family member who testified at the hearing, they are also hesitant to bring the case to court because “the law is not on our side.”

Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party) urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to cooperate with the ICC trial, stating that “it is about time,” as more families of EJK victims are coming forward seeking justice and support.

“Otherwise, we can also accuse the Marcos administration of human rights violations if justice is not served for the victims,” she added.

Colmenares also emphasized that the mega-panel should continue its investigation into drug-related EJKs, as it gave families “a sense of hope” by allowing them to share their personal experiences of losing loved ones to the drug war.

Kristina Conti, another legal counsel representing EJK victims before the ICC, told lawmakers that the court is seeking additional witnesses to corroborate testimonies identifying those responsible for the killings, before holding the key figures accountable.

She added the ICC estimates the number of EJKs to be between 12,000 and 30,000. 

The House quadcom has been tying together names of public officials potentially involved in the Duterte administration’s drug war. 

These include retired police chief Royina Garma, former National Police Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo, Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Sen. Bong Go and other police officers.

vuukle comment

EJKS

EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos Jr. returns from ASEAN meet

Marcos Jr. returns from ASEAN meet

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos returned to the Philippines Friday night after attending the 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asian...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan vow to strengthen bilateral ties at ASEAN Summit

Philippines, Japan vow to strengthen bilateral ties at ASEAN Summit

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru agreed to boost bilateral relations...
Headlines
fbtw
Clashes on South China Sea, Ukraine dominate ASEAN Summit

Clashes on South China Sea, Ukraine dominate ASEAN Summit

By Shaun Tandon | 1 day ago
The United States and its allies clashed on Friday with Russia and China at a summit in Laos dominated by disputes on maritime...
Headlines
fbtw
US slams China&rsquo;s &lsquo;increasingly dangerous&rsquo; moves

US slams China’s ‘increasingly dangerous’ moves

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday raised a warning over China’s “increasingly dangerous” and...
Headlines
fbtw
PAOCC witness claims Guo connected to POGO kingpin

PAOCC witness claims Guo connected to POGO kingpin

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo is connected with alleged illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator kingpin Lyu...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Shear line, easterlies to bring rains over Luzon

Shear line, easterlies to bring rains over Luzon

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The shear line and easterlies may bring rains over parts of the country today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec extends deadline on petition vs nuisance bets

Comelec extends deadline on petition vs nuisance bets

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Petitions to declare a political aspirant as a nuisance candidate can be filed from Oct. 14 to 16, the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Plea bargain deal by Quiboloy aide won&rsquo;t affect cases&rsquo;

‘Plea bargain deal by Quiboloy aide won’t affect cases’

By Christine Boton | 15 hours ago
The Department of Justice guaranteed that the criminal charges against Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy in...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, New Zealand set to elevate diplomatic relations

Philippines, New Zealand set to elevate diplomatic relations

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 22 hours ago
The Philippines and New Zealand are poised to enhance their diplomatic relationship into a comprehensive partnership.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with