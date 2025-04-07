Deployment of ACMs begins

Automated counting machines to be used in the May elections are loaded onto trucks from the poll body’s warehouse in Sta. Rosa, Laguna for deployment to several hubs in Mindanao on Thursday night.

MANILA, Philippines — Close to 10,000 automated counting machines (ACMs) to be used for the May midterm elections have already been deployed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) across the country.

Comelec data showed a total of 9,885 ACMs have been deployed to the different regions since the poll body began the deployment on Friday.

A total of 2,744 ACMs were sent to Iligan City; 1,542 in Kidapawan City; 2,372 in Zamboanga City and 33 in Batanes.

On Saturday, the Comelec deployed 1,852 ACMs in Butuan City and 670 in Surigao City.

The Comelec also dispatched yesterday 673 ACMs to General Santos City while 2,300 ACMs are set to be deployed to Davao City today.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said ACMS were deployed first to distant regions.

The Comelec leased a total of 110,000 ACMs, with 94,000 units to be used on election day while the remaining 16,000 shall serve as contingency machines.