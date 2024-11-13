^

Headlines

LIVE: 11th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 10:15am

MANILA, Philippines — The Quad Committee of the House of Representatives, composed of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety, Human Rights, and Public Accounts continued its joint inquiry into the extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration's drug war on Wednesday, November 13. 

The mega-panel, led by Committee on Dangerous Drugs chair Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte, 2nd District) with fellow members Committee on Public Accounts chair Joseph Stephen “Caraps” Paduano, Committee on Public Order and Safety chair Dan Fernandez, and Committee on Human Rights chair Bienvenido Abante, are also probing the connection of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) and the illegal drug trade.

They will be joined by Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr., Deputy Speaker David “Jay-jay” Suarez and Committee on Transportation chair Romeo Acop in the inquiry. 

The eleventh hearing, earlier postponed to November 21, will proceed as scheduled today, November 13, following former President Rodrigo Duterte’s announcement that he would be attending the Quad Comm probe.

Duterte is joining the public for the first time since repeated invites from the mega panel.

Last October 28, the former president attended the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to answer questions about alleged extrajudicial killings during the anti-narcotics campaign launched under his administration.

Duterte then admitted to the existence of Davao Death Squad.

At the Wednesday House hearing, Duterte is also expected to face the mega panel’s inquiry into his war on drugs as well as his reward system for police operations dubbed “Davao model” by former PCSO general manager Royina Garma.

Watch the hearing live on Nov. 13, 2024.

vuukle comment

POGO

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
With US visa canceled, ex-PCSO chief Garma to be deported

With US visa canceled, ex-PCSO chief Garma to be deported

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
Former Davao City police anti-vice unit chief Royina Garma, who was held by U.S. immigration officials in San Francisco California...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm resets hearing on EJK, drug war

Quad comm resets hearing on EJK, drug war

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
A hearing by the quad committee of the House of Representatives scheduled for today and to which former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Quiboloy completes tests at Heart Center; results pending

PNP: Quiboloy completes tests at Heart Center; results pending

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police said yesterday detained religious leader Apollo Quiboloy has completed a series of medical...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon fatigue taking toll on rescuers, repeat evacuees

Typhoon fatigue taking toll on rescuers, repeat evacuees

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
With six tropical cyclones hitting the country in just five weeks, “typhoon fatigue” is starting to take a toll...
Headlines
fbtw
Ofel to reach typhoon category before landfall

Ofel to reach typhoon category before landfall

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Tropical Storm Ofel is forecast to intensify into a typhoon before it makes landfall over Northern or Central Luzon by tomorrow,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Royina Garma held in US, to be deported

Royina Garma held in US, to be deported

By Daphne Galvez | 11 hours ago
Retired police colonel and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma has been held in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Philippines-US ties won&rsquo;t change under Trump

Marcos: Philippines-US ties won’t change under Trump

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos is optimistic of the unshakeable alliance between the Philippines and the US under the administration of...
Headlines
fbtw
Electricity rates up this month

Electricity rates up this month

By Brix Lelis | 11 hours ago
The eight million customers of power distributor Manila Electric Co. should brace for higher rates this month as generation...
Headlines
fbtw
24 more Senate aspirants tagged as nuisance bets

24 more Senate aspirants tagged as nuisance bets

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has declared 24 more candidates as nuisance, preventing them from running for senator in the May...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with