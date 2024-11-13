LIVE: 11th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes

MANILA, Philippines — The Quad Committee of the House of Representatives, composed of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety, Human Rights, and Public Accounts continued its joint inquiry into the extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration's drug war on Wednesday, November 13.

The mega-panel, led by Committee on Dangerous Drugs chair Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte, 2nd District) with fellow members Committee on Public Accounts chair Joseph Stephen “Caraps” Paduano, Committee on Public Order and Safety chair Dan Fernandez, and Committee on Human Rights chair Bienvenido Abante, are also probing the connection of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) and the illegal drug trade.

They will be joined by Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr., Deputy Speaker David “Jay-jay” Suarez and Committee on Transportation chair Romeo Acop in the inquiry.

The eleventh hearing, earlier postponed to November 21, will proceed as scheduled today, November 13, following former President Rodrigo Duterte’s announcement that he would be attending the Quad Comm probe.

Duterte is joining the public for the first time since repeated invites from the mega panel.

Last October 28, the former president attended the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to answer questions about alleged extrajudicial killings during the anti-narcotics campaign launched under his administration.

Duterte then admitted to the existence of Davao Death Squad.

At the Wednesday House hearing, Duterte is also expected to face the mega panel’s inquiry into his war on drugs as well as his reward system for police operations dubbed “Davao model” by former PCSO general manager Royina Garma.

Watch the hearing live on Nov. 13, 2024.