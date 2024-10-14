No ICC return despite bombshell drug war accusations

Nanette Castillo grieves next to the dead body of her son Aldrin, an alleged drug user killed by unidentified assailants, in Manila on October 3, 2017.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains resolute that the Philippines will not return to the International Criminal Court (ICC) despite the bombshell revelations naming alleged key players in the bloody war on drugs.

The House of Representatives’ Quad Committee investigation into drug war killings has yielded shocking confessions from self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa and former police colonel Royina Garma. Their confessions tagged former president Rodrigo Duterte and senators Bong Go and Bato dela Rosa in the executioner-style implementation of the drug war, which resulted in thousands of deaths.

“The Philippines will not return to ICC. Based on this, the president is not expected to change his mind and now refer the quadcom matter to the ICC,” Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in a message to reporters.

While in power, Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the ICC. However, the ICC has continued its investigation, with the duration of the probe focusing on the time that the Philippines was a member.

Marcos has repeatedly insisted that his government will not help with the investigation, but has said that they are preparing for all scenarios. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has already prepared a briefer for the president should the ICC order the arrest of Duterte.

The administration has been urged by human rights advocates to cooperate with the ICC following the revelations from Garma.

Asked about government cooperation with the ICC, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said that local authorities could also handle the investigation.

“It would even be better if all pieces of evidence gathered from the congressional committee hearings are turned over to our own executive agencies for appropriate investigation and prosecution,” Guevarra told reporters.

“For now, the quad comm may refer its initial findings to the DOJ/NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) or to the [Ombudsman], as these are the agencies that have the mandate to build on the findings of the congressional committees with respect to criminal matters," he added.

The number of people killed during the previous administration's war on drugs varies by source, but estimates indicate it is in the thousands. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said that at least 6,235 died in drug war operations, but human rights groups have said that the number could reach up to 30,000.