Kristine's Fury: 10 dead as storm ravages northern Philippines

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 12:13pm
The Philippine Coast Guard rescued stranded civilians in Bicol due to floods caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in October 2024.
Coast Guard District Bicol

MANILA, Philippines —The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Thursday estimated that Severe Tropical Storm ‘Kristine’ has reportedly left at least 10 people dead in its wake. 

Kristine is currently barreling across Northern Luzon, triggering rain and floods across the regions. In its latest report, Pagasa said that Kristine is within the vicinity of Ifugao. 

“Ang running total namin ay 10, ito po yung latest,” OCD spokesperson Director Edgar Posadas said when asked about Kristine’s death toll. 

(Our running total is 10, this is the latest.) 

The OCD said that the deaths were recorded in the following areas:

  • Aringay, La Union 
  • San Andres, Quezon 
  • Albay 
  • Naga City 
  • Bagamanoc, Catanduanes 
  • Caramoan, Catanduanes
  • Palanas, Masbate 

At least four deaths were recorded in Caramoan, while the remaining mentioned areas only had one fatality each so far. 

The four deaths in Caramoan were traced back to a landslide incident.  

  • Those recorded in Aringay and San Andres were reportedly due to drowning.
  • The fatality in Bagamanoc, meanwhile, was a victim who fell off a roof.
  • The victim in Palanes died after being hit by a tree branch. 

All of these reported deaths are still under validation, meaning that they are waiting for complete documentation. 

The OCD also tallied two injuries.

  • A victim in Labo, Camarines Norte was in a vehicular accident.
  • Another one from Southern Leyte was injured by a fallen coconut tree. 

There were 10 people went missing, most of whom went fishing. However, three fisherfolk who were reported missing in Daanbantayan in Cebu were eventually found alive.  

In the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's situation report, 2,077,643 across the ountry have been affected by Kristine's rampage. Around 163,184 are still inside evacuation centers. 

Posadas said authorities are struggling to reach several locations, particularly in Bicol. The high floods have hindered rescue efforts to those who may be affected. However, he said that reinforcements from other OCD units from less affected areas are on the way to assist.

DEATH TOLL

KRISTINE
