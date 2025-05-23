DepEd class opening preps in 'full blast' after Angara courtesy resignation

In this file photo shows Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara together with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who administered the oath on July 19, 2024 at Malacañang Palace.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education's preparations for the opening of classes next month remain in "full blast" even after Education Secretary Sonny Angara's courtesy resignation as part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Cabinet-wide reshuffle.

"[The DepEd secretary] continues to work, and our preparations for the upcoming opening of our new school year in less than a month are in full blast," Angara's media relations chief Dennis Legaspi told reporters Friday, May 23.

The opening of classes for school year 2025-2026 is on June 16.

Marcos asked his entire Cabinet to submit courtesy resignations yesterday following a disappointing performance by the candidates he backed in the recent midterm elections, which are widely seen as a referendum on his administration.

The president has the option of declining a Cabinet member's courtesy resignation if he does not want to replace them, as he has done so with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Legaspi said that the president has not acted upon Angara's courtesy resignation submitted yesterday, and as such, "all DepEd programs are being carried out continuously."

Angara will proceed with his scheduled engagements, including accompanying Marcos to Laoag, Ilocos Norte, on Saturday for the opening of the Palarong Pambansa, Legaspi said.

In a statement yesterday, Angara said he submitted his courtesy resignation "effective immediately" in compliance with the president's directive.

"It has been the greatest honor of my public life to serve the Filipino people as Education Secretary. I am committed to a smooth and seamless transition for my successor," Angara said. "The vital work of the Department must continue with no roadblocks."

This is the second time that DepEd has been rattled by news of its secretary resigning or being replaced under the Marcos administration.

In June 2024, Vice President Sara Duterte resigned as DepEd Secretary, with her resignation taking effect on July 19, 2024. Marcos appointed Angara as DepEd secretary on July 2. The opening of classes for school year 2024-2025 proceeded as scheduled on July 29 — just around 10 days after Angara assumed the position.

Only six out of 11 of Marcos' endorsed candidates won the senatorial race, and none of them came from his own party, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

"It's time to realign government with the people's expectations," Marcos said Thursday. "The people have spoken, and they expect results—not politics, not excuses. We hear them, and we will act."