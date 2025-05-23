^

Headlines

DepEd class opening preps in 'full blast' after Angara courtesy resignation

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 3:09pm
DepEd class opening preps in 'full blast' after Angara courtesy resignation
In this file photo shows Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara together with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who administered the oath on July 19, 2024 at Malacañang Palace.
Sonny Angara via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education's preparations for the opening of classes next month remain in "full blast" even after Education Secretary Sonny Angara's courtesy resignation as part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Cabinet-wide reshuffle.

"[The DepEd secretary] continues to work, and our preparations for the upcoming opening of our new school year in less than a month are in full blast," Angara's media relations chief Dennis Legaspi told reporters Friday, May 23.

The opening of classes for school year 2025-2026 is on June 16. 

Marcos asked his entire Cabinet to submit courtesy resignations yesterday following a disappointing performance by the candidates he backed in the recent midterm elections, which are widely seen as a referendum on his administration. 

The president has the option of declining a Cabinet member's courtesy resignation if he does not want to replace them, as he has done so with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin. 

Legaspi said that the president has not acted upon Angara's courtesy resignation submitted yesterday, and as such, "all DepEd programs are being carried out continuously."  

Angara will proceed with his scheduled engagements, including accompanying Marcos to Laoag, Ilocos Norte, on Saturday for the opening of the Palarong Pambansa, Legaspi said.

In a statement yesterday, Angara said he submitted his courtesy resignation "effective immediately" in compliance with the president's directive. 

"It has been the greatest honor of my public life to serve the Filipino people as Education Secretary. I am committed to a smooth and seamless transition for my successor," Angara said. "The vital work of the Department must continue with no roadblocks."

This is the second time that DepEd has been rattled by news of its secretary resigning or being replaced under the Marcos administration.

 In June 2024, Vice President Sara Duterte resigned as DepEd Secretary, with her resignation taking effect on July 19, 2024. Marcos appointed Angara as DepEd secretary on July 2. The opening of classes for school year 2024-2025 proceeded as scheduled on July 29 — just around 10 days after Angara assumed the position.

Only six out of 11 of Marcos' endorsed candidates won the senatorial race, and none of them came from his own party, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas. 

"It's time to realign government with the people's expectations," Marcos said Thursday. "The people have spoken, and they expect results—not politics, not excuses. We hear them, and we will act."

ANGARA

DEPED

EDUCATION

MARCOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Panelo: Tiangco diverting Alyansa debacle away from Marcos

Panelo: Tiangco diverting Alyansa debacle away from Marcos

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas campaign manager and Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco is trying to divert the issue on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The Department of Justice has dismissed the criminal complaints filed by former president Rodrigo Duterte against former...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has written to the parties involved to prepare for the convening of the impeachment court...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ junks ex-president Duterte&rsquo;s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

DOJ junks ex-president Duterte’s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
In a resolution dated May 13, the DOJ dismissed the malicious mischief and violation of domicile complaints filed by the detained...
Headlines
fbtw
Party-list group wants immediate proclamation

Party-list group wants immediate proclamation

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Insisting it violated no laws, the Bagong Henerasyon party-list in the House of Representatives yesterday called...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China blasts BFAR vessel with water cannon for the first time near Pag-asa

China blasts BFAR vessel with water cannon for the first time near Pag-asa

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
A China Coast Guard vessel water cannoned and sideswiped a Philippine fisheries research vessel on Wednesday, May 21, endangering...
Headlines
fbtw
Cabinet reset: Marcos orders courtesy resignations

Cabinet reset: Marcos orders courtesy resignations

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Hearing the voice of the people in the midterm elections, President Marcos is promising “sharper, faster and fully focused...
Headlines
fbtw
China ship uses water cannon, sideswipes BFAR vessel

China ship uses water cannon, sideswipes BFAR vessel

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources research vessels in the West Philippine Sea were blasted with water cannons by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Any Cabinet members left? Marcos jokes about revamp

Any Cabinet members left? Marcos jokes about revamp

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
As officials feel anxiety over his surprise move to seek their courtesy resignations, President Marcos made light of the situation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with