^

Headlines

Not the first time: Mass courtesy resignations in the past presidencies

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 6:30pm
Not the first time: Mass courtesy resignations in the past presidencies
File photo shows Malacañan Palace
Presidential Museum and Library

MANILA, Philippines — In a surprising move, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called on all of his Cabinet secretaries to resign following the administration ticket’s poor performance in the 2025 polls. But this is not the first time such an overhaul has happened.

Manuel Quezon III, a historian and former editor-in-chief of the Official Gazette, noted that a massive Cabinet reshuffle has occurred before.

“We have no institutional memory so we forget after a midterm its traditional for presidents to have a cabinet revamp: when rebuked by a defeat, throwing people overboard offers a human sacrifice to the public; where presidents do well and feel validated, it pays off old debts,” Quezon said in a Facebook post on Thursday. 

Following the ouster of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., then President Corazon Aquino's administration faced a period of crisis. In 1986, after discovering a coup plot allegedly orchestrated by legal veteran and then-Defense Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile, Aquino asked her entire Cabinet to resign, according to "The Washington Post." She said this would allow her government to start anew.

Years later, former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo also reset her Cabinet in the wake of controversy. Amid calls for her resignation following the “Hello Garci” scandal, Arroyo chose to remain in office but asked her entire Cabinet to step down instead. She promised sweeping reforms and many of her secretaries complied.

Aside from Aquino and Arroyo, there have also been instances of multiple resignations in a short period.

Under the late President Benigno Aquino III, at least three consecutive appointees resigned from their posts. Malacañang at the time maintained that the resignations were coincidental.

BONGBONG MARCOS

CORAZON AQUINO

GLORIA ARROYO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Panelo: Tiangco diverting Alyansa debacle away from Marcos

Panelo: Tiangco diverting Alyansa debacle away from Marcos

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas campaign manager and Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco is trying to divert the issue on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Department of Justice has dismissed the criminal complaints filed by former president Rodrigo Duterte against former...
Headlines
fbtw
Taiwan, 7 countries condemn China's water cannon use vs Philippine research vessel

Taiwan, 7 countries condemn China's water cannon use vs Philippine research vessel

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
At least seven countries and Taiwan have condemned the China Coast Guard after it sideswiped and water-cannoned one of two...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov. Garcia, DILG told to explain defiance of suspension order

Gov. Garcia, DILG told to explain defiance of suspension order

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has demanded Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia and the Department of Interior and Local Government to...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has written to the parties involved to prepare for the convening of the impeachment court...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOJ junks ex-president Duterte&rsquo;s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

DOJ junks ex-president Duterte’s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
In a resolution dated May 13, the DOJ dismissed the malicious mischief and violation of domicile complaints filed by the detained...
Headlines
fbtw
Cabinet reset: Marcos orders courtesy resignations

Cabinet reset: Marcos orders courtesy resignations

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Hearing the voice of the people in the midterm elections, President Marcos is promising “sharper, faster and fully focused...
Headlines
fbtw
China ship uses water cannon, sideswipes BFAR vessel

China ship uses water cannon, sideswipes BFAR vessel

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources research vessels in the West Philippine Sea were blasted with water cannons by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Any Cabinet members left? Marcos jokes about revamp

Any Cabinet members left? Marcos jokes about revamp

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
As officials feel anxiety over his surprise move to seek their courtesy resignations, President Marcos made light of the situation...
Headlines
fbtw

Biz groups want speedy, merit-based shakeup

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
On the heels of President Marcos’ call for the resignation of his top officials, business groups yesterday emphasized the importance of finding competent leaders and announcing new appointments without delay...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with