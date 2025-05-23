^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 1:31pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Farmers threshing rice grains as Mount Kanlaon volcano spews ash into the air as seen from Moises Padilla town, Negros Occidental, central Philippines on Dec. 23, 2024.
AFP / Francis Fabiana

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Panelo: Tiangco diverting Alyansa debacle away from Marcos

Panelo: Tiangco diverting Alyansa debacle away from Marcos

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas campaign manager and Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco is trying to divert the issue on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The Department of Justice has dismissed the criminal complaints filed by former president Rodrigo Duterte against former...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has written to the parties involved to prepare for the convening of the impeachment court...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ junks ex-president Duterte&rsquo;s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

DOJ junks ex-president Duterte’s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
In a resolution dated May 13, the DOJ dismissed the malicious mischief and violation of domicile complaints filed by the detained...
Headlines
fbtw
Party-list group wants immediate proclamation

Party-list group wants immediate proclamation

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Insisting it violated no laws, the Bagong Henerasyon party-list in the House of Representatives yesterday called...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SC: Drug test flunkers in government offices deserve another chance

SC: Drug test flunkers in government offices deserve another chance

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
Government employees who test positive for illegal drug use must first be given a chance to undergo rehabilitation, the Supreme...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Marcos not sitting in bicam budget talks&rsquo;

‘Marcos not sitting in bicam budget talks’

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday clarified that President Marcos won’t literally sit at bicameral conference committee deliberations...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ wants Roque passport canceled

DOJ wants Roque passport canceled

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The Department of Justice will request the cancellation of accused human trafficker Harry Roque’s passport.
Headlines
fbtw
Senate urged: Pass universal&nbsp;social pension for seniors

Senate urged: Pass universal social pension for seniors

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Senators should pass the House-approved universal social pension for senior citizens bill when Congress reconvenes session...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with