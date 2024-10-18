^

Headlines

Sara Duterte recalls threat to toss Marcos Sr.'s remains into the sea

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 18, 2024 | 5:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Marcos-Duterte feud has hit a new low as Vice President Sara Duterte bared on Friday, October 18, that she once warned Sen. Imee Marcos she would dig former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s remains and toss them into the sea if the political attacks against her continue.

At a press conference packed with cutting remarks against Marcos and his allies, Duterte said she warned the president's sister that she would exhume their father's remains and throw them into the West Philippine Sea "if you don't stop."

"One time, I told Senator Imee, if you don't stop, I'll dig up your father and throw him into the West Philippine Sea," she said in mixed Filipino and English.

"One of these days, I'll go there, take your father's body, and throw it into the West Philippine Sea. I don't think [Imee] responded," Duterte said, adding that she sent the message to a group chat where Imee and "others" read it.  

Duterte gave these disturbing remarks after being asked to comment on the heroes' burial accorded to Marcos Sr. by her father and how it plays into her deepening rift with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In 2016, former President Rodrigo Duterte ignored the protests of Martial Law victims and went ahead with covertly burying Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes' Cemetery).

The move — while billed by the governments as a move to mend political divisions — was also seen as an act of gratitude to then-Ilocos Norte governor Imee Marcos, who had helped fund the elder Duterte's presidential campaign. 

"One of them is Imee, I promised in the debates I would bury her father in the Libingan ng mga Bayani," Rodrigo Duterte said in an interview in 2016. 

The vice president on Friday spent most of her two-hour press conference detailing her fall-out with Marcos Jr. earlier this year and implied her former UniTeam runningmate could not have won without her in the 2022 elections.

Burial as act of gratitude

It was Imee, who Sara still considers an ally, who allegedly told her to run as vice president in the 2022 elections because the Marcoses needed to secure enough votes in the Visayas regions.

To recall, Robredo narrowly beat Marcos in the 2016 vice presidential elections and received a wide lead against him in the Western Visayas regions.

"I said, 'Why are you asking me now to run for vice president? And I’m happy that she was honest enough to say, "Because we will lose to Leni if you don’t bring in the Visayan vote,'" Duterte said.

Sara-led DepEd's 'whitewashing' of Marcos dictatorship

Under Duterte, the Department of Education in 2023 removed the name "Marcos" from the word "dictator" in its revised Araling Panlipunan curriculum.

DepEd maintained the move was not done out of "political pressure" but as a part of the department's organization of the curriculum. 

An official also said that Duterte does not look at the “nitty gritty” of curriculum revisions but instead signs off on the “big ideas.”

A group of martial law-era survivors condemned DepEd's directive for "whitewashing" the crimes committed against Filipinos during the Marcos regime. 

vuukle comment

IMEE MARCOS

LIBINGAN NG MGA BAYANI

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
I will sink or swim with Duterte &ndash; Bato

I will sink or swim with Duterte – Bato

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
With more investigations on the previous administration’s deadly campaign against illegal drugs on the horizon, Sen....
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs law creating national learning intervention program

Marcos signs law creating national learning intervention program

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed a law aimed at recovering pandemic-related learning losses by hiring teachers...
Headlines
fbtw
Entire Senate eyed to probe drug war EJKs

Entire Senate eyed to probe drug war EJKs

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
If the Senate decides to launch its own investigation on extrajudicial killings during the previous administration as proposed...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Robredo meet again at Sorsogon event

Marcos, Robredo meet again at Sorsogon event

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. crossed paths again with former Vice President Leni Robredo at the inauguration of the Sorsogon...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos appoints media exec Dante Ang II as CFO chair

Marcos appoints media exec Dante Ang II as CFO chair

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed The Manila Times chairperson and CEO Dante Ang II as the new chairperson of the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Manila's car counters help address 'world's worst traffic'

Manila's car counters help address 'world's worst traffic'

By Pam Castro | 8 hours ago
Rain or shine, through floods and car exhaust pollution, the 41-year-old holds the fort as carmageddon plays out each day...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Self-rated hunger continues to rise &ndash; SWS poll

Self-rated hunger continues to rise – SWS poll

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Self-rated hunger, especially among poor Filipinos, further increased in the third quarter of the year, according to a survey...
Headlines
fbtw
House probe bares OVP had 34 safehouses in 2022

House probe bares OVP had 34 safehouses in 2022

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Liquidation papers submitted by Vice President Sara Duterte herself to the Commission on Audit showed the Office of the Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Masungi advocates make TIME Next Gen Leaders list

Masungi advocates make TIME Next Gen Leaders list

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Masungi Georeserve Foundation conservationists and co-founders Ann and Billie Dumaliang were named in TIME Magazine’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with