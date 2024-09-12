^

Headlines

LIVE: Fifth House quadcom hearing on POGOs, illegal drug trade crimes

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines — The members of the House of Representatives is continuing its joint inquiry into the connection of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) and the illegal drug trade on Thursday, September 12.

The mega-panel, dubbed by lawmakers as the Quad Committee or "quadcom," is led by Committee on Dangerous Drugs chair Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte, 2nd District) with fellow members Committee on Public Accounts chair Joseph Stephen “Caraps” Paduano, Committee on Public Order and Safety chair Dan Fernandez, and Committee on Human Rights chair Bienvenido Abante.

They are also joined by Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr., Deputy Speaker David “Jay-jay” Suarez and Committee on Transportation chair Romeo Acop.

The fifth hearing, comes after the quadcom was able to make Whirlwind Corp. incorporator Cassandra Li Ong admit her role in the POGO operations in Porac, Pampanga.

Last week, the hearing was cut short after Ong’s blood pressure dropped. She later excused from participating in the mega-panel's inquiry and was brought to a hospital in Taguig City following the recommendation from physician Luis Jose Bautista, Director of the House Medical and Dental Service.

Aside from Ong's health concern, another highlight of the hearing was the quadcom's granting of the request of Police Superintendent Gerardo Padilla to convene in an executive session so he could further give light on the killings of the three Chinese drug lords inside the Davao Prison and Pension Farm in August 2016.

Padilla in the previous hearings recanted his statement and later on admitted that prior to said killings, he was subjected to an intense pressure by then Criminal Investigation and Detection Group officer Royina Garma.

Two detainees, Fernando Magdadaro and Leopoldo Untalan Tan Jr., in the third quadcom hearing testified and claimed that former president Rodrigo Duterte allegedly ordered the killings of three Chinese drug lords.

Duterte was earlier invited by the House mega-panel to join the public hearing.

Watch the continuation of the quadcom hearing LIVE which started at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. 

vuukle comment

DRUG WAR

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

POGO

RODRIGO DUTERTE

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara: I can work with zero budget

Sara: I can work with zero budget

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Claiming alleged efforts in Congress to strip her office of funding, Vice President Sara Duterte said she could still function...
Headlines
fbtw
Ong seeks SC TRO on Senate, House probes

Ong seeks SC TRO on Senate, House probes

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
Quad committee resource person Cassandra Li Ong is asking the Supreme Court to prevent Congress from forcing her to answer...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical cyclone enters PAR tomorrow

Tropical cyclone enters PAR tomorrow

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone this year is expected to enter the country’s area of responsibility tomorrow,...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: More people come forward vs Quiboloy

PNP: More people come forward vs Quiboloy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
It seems the legal woes of preacher Apollo Quiboloy are far from over after the Philippine National Police uncovered more...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte takes over Quiboloy assets

Duterte takes over Quiboloy assets

By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has taken over as administrator of all assets of his supporter, pastor Apollo Quiboloy, even...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guo allegedly offered P1-billion bribe to settle legal issues &mdash; ex-senator

Guo allegedly offered P1-billion bribe to settle legal issues — ex-senator

By Daphne Galvez | 3 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo allegedly offered a bribe worth P1 billion for help with her legal troubles, a former...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara haunted by P125-million secret funds controversy &mdash; solons

VP Sara haunted by P125-million secret funds controversy — solons

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 3 hours ago
House lawmakers said the P125-million confidential and intelligence funds issue must have haunted Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw

Burial site of POGO workers in Porac? PAOCC checking

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Philippine offshore gaming operator hub raided in Porac, Pampanga last June allegedly has a burial site where foreigners who were killed are buried, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission said y...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with