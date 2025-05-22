^

Headlines

Marcos Malaysia-bound for ASEAN-Gulf meet as Cabinet awaits overhaul

Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 4:36pm
Marcos Malaysia-bound for ASEAN-Gulf meet as Cabinet awaits overhaul
Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr attends the 25th ASEAN-South Korea Summit during the 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits in Vientiane on October 10, 2024.
AFP / Nhac Nguyen

MANILA, Philippines — Following a major Cabinet shakeup, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to travel to Malaysia from May 26 to 27 for the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.

At a Palace briefing on Thursday, May 22, Dominic Xavier Imperial, deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs, announced the president’s short trip.

On the agenda. Marcos is scheduled to participate in nine high-level engagements during the ASEAN summit. These include the Plenary Session, the Retreat Session, three interface meetings with parliamentarians, the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, and the ASEAN Youth.

A signing ceremony for the Kuala Lumpur Declaration is also on the agenda.

Malaysia currently holds the ASEAN chairmanship for 2025, with the Philippines slated to assume the role in 2026.

Marcos is expected to "uphold and promote Philippine interests" at the summit, especially in issues of regional security and stability and economic cooperation, Xavier said.

"The president will continue to underscore the Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in accordance with international law including the 1982 UNCLOS and the 2016 arbitral award,” he added.

A total of 22 documents are expected to be signed and adopted during the summits, including the Kuala Lumpur Declaration.

Pending matters. Marcos’ trip to Malaysia was announced as he ordered all Cabinet officials to submit courtesy resignations. The move was prompted by his senatorial slate’s poor performance in the 2025 midterm polls.

The president typically appoints the vice president or a senior secretary as caretaker while he is abroad. However, with his relationship with Vice President Sara Duterte strained and the tenure of his secretaries in question, it is uncertain whom Marcos will entrust as caretaker of the Philippines during his absence.

ASEAN

BONGBONG MARCOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Marcos Cabinet members to submit courtesy resignations

LIST: Marcos Cabinet members to submit courtesy resignations

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Everyone in Marcos' Cabinet has been asked to hand in courtesy resignations. Here's who has confirmed their plans...
Headlines
fbtw
After midterm setback, Marcos asks entire Cabinet to resign
play

After midterm setback, Marcos asks entire Cabinet to resign

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday asked his entire Cabinet to hand in their courtesy resignations following a disappointing...
Headlines
fbtw
Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Salvador Panelo, former chief presidential legal counsel to Rodrigo Duterte, also believes Harry Roque should return to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz reaching out to Duterte bloc &ndash; Bato

Chiz reaching out to Duterte bloc – Bato

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Amid a possible shakeup in the Senate leadership, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa bared Tuesday that Senate President Francis Escudero...
Headlines
fbtw
President's inner circle: What's a cabinet secretary and how are they appointed?

President's inner circle: What's a cabinet secretary and how are they appointed?

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
A quick explainer on the president’s alter egos and the Commission on Appointments.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guo asks DOJ to junk tax evasion, graft raps

Guo asks DOJ to junk tax evasion, graft raps

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has formally asked the Department of Justice to dismiss the tax evasion,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Nothing wrong if Marcos joins budget bicam deliberations&rsquo;

‘Nothing wrong if Marcos joins budget bicam deliberations’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Senator-elect Panfilo Lacson yesterday welcomed President Marcos’ plan to observe the bicameral deliberations on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 1.1 million TikTok accounts blocked during polls

Over 1.1 million TikTok accounts blocked during polls

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Short form video platform TikTok confirmed yesterday the existence of influence operations to support or attack candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque belittles Interpol arrest

Roque belittles Interpol arrest

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday night downplayed the Department of Justice’s plan to request...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with