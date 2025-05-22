^

DOJ to seek cancellation of Harry Roque's passport

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 7:00pm
Harry Roque during filing a petition at the Supreme Court in 2023 (left); Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla speaking to reporters on May 25, 2025.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) will move to cancel the passport of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, following the recent issuance of an arrest warrant against him.

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, May 22, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the department “will write a letter” concerning Roque’s passport cancellation. 

He added that Roque’s asylum application in the Netherlands would likely need to be finalized before any action is taken.

“But we know that the Netherlands will not tolerate the commission of crimes that are being charged in this case,” Remulla said. 

If Roque’s passport is cancelled, he will be considered an undocumented alien, which may lead to his deportation.

“Well, he will be an undocumented alien. If he loses his asylum and his passport is canceled, he will have to be deported,” Remulla said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

On May 20, the DOJ said it is also preparing to request the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a red notice against Roque, who is seeking asylum in the Netherlands. 

Roque, who previously served as spokesperson for the International Criminal Court (ICC)-detained former president Rodrigo Duterte, is facing criminal charges filed by the DOJ in an Angeles City court. 

These charges stem from his alleged involvement in the operations of a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub located in Porac, Pampanga. 

He went into hiding after the House of Representatives' Quad Committee issued a contempt citation and an arrest warrant against him, ordering his detention for failing to submit documents that would explain his sudden increase in wealth.

After months of hiding, Roque reappeared publicly on March 14, alongside Vice President Sara Duterte and Sen. Robin Padilla, outside the ICC building in The Hague, Netherlands.

Passport cancellation process 

Under Republic Act 11983 or "New Philippine Passport Act,” the foreign affairs secretary may cancel a passport of an individual in the interest of national security.

The following are the grounds for the cancellation of a passport, according to the New Philippine Passport Act:

(1) Upon orders of the court, when the holder has been convicted of a criminal offense: Provided, That a passport may be issued after service of sentence;

(2) Upon orders of the court, when the holder is a fugitive from justice;

(3) Upon orders of the court, when the holder is a suspected terrorist charged with any violation of Sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 of Republic Act No. 11479 or "The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020": Provided, That a passport may be issued upon: (1) acquittal of the accused, (ii) the dismissal of the case filed against such person, or (iii) the discretion of the court on motion of the prosecutor or of the accused;

(4) When a passport was acquired fraudulently, tampered with, or issued erroneously; or

(5) When a passport is returned to the DFA by other government agencies or entities: Provided, That cancellation of the passport will not prevent the holder from being issued a new passport.

 

