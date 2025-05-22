^

After midterm setback, Marcos asks entire Cabinet to resign

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 8:00am
In this May 2023 photo, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds a meeting with Department of Finance Officials at Malacañan Palace.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday asked his entire Cabinet to hand in their courtesy resignations following a disappointing showing in the recently concluded elections.

The midterm polls were seen as a referendum for how people perceive an administration’s performance. With only six out of 11 of Marcos’ picks winning, the president has deemed it necessary for a job review.

“It’s time to realign government with the people’s expectations,” Marcos said in a May 22 statement.

"The people have spoken, and they expect results—not politics, not excuses. We hear them, and we will act,” the president added.

The courtesy resignations would allow the president to reevaluate the performance of each department.

“Those who have delivered and continue to deliver will be recognized. But we cannot afford to be complacent. The time for comfort zones is over,” Marcos said.

Before the move. The president’s call for courtesy resignations follows a recent interview where he openly reflected on his leadership style and the administration’s performance at the polls.

Marcos, often described as a “nice guy,” acknowledged that his preference for consensus and diplomacy may have been perceived as a weakness in a political landscape demanding stronger action.

He admitted disappointment over the midterm results, calling the outcome a “wake-up call” for his administration. Marcos said the message from voters was clear: the public expects results.

Marcos said he is prepared to make difficult decisions moving forward, signaling a shift in tone as he enters the second half of his term.

