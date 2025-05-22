^

Headlines

No Filipino teacher arrested in Hawaii ICE raid

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 4:24pm
No Filipino teacher arrested in Hawaii ICE raid
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stand near a gate at Delaney Hall, a newly converted immigrant detention centre in Elizabeth, New Jersey May 7, 2025.
AFP / Timothy Clar

MANILA, Philippines — None of the Filipino teachers confronted and temporarily detained by agents of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in a raid earlier this month were arrested, according to the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu. 

In a statement forwarded to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Consulate confirmed it has reached out to the affected Filipino teachers, who are legally working in several schools in Maui on J-1 non-immigrant visas.

"They informed the Consulate that none of them have been arrested and they are safe and in good condition," according to the statement sent by the DFA to reporters on Thursday, May 22.

The Consulate said it is closely monitoring the situation and remains prepared to provide appropriate assistance if needed.

On May 6, about 10 to 12 Filipino teachers in Maui were briefly detained and interviewed in their shared dwelling during a Homeland Security Investigations raid tied to an immigration case of a person who was no longer living there. 

According to a statement by the ICE spokesperson, the other residents of the house had to be temporarily detained and questioned for the "safety of the agents and the occupants." 

The experience disturbed several of the Filipino educators involved. One of the teachers spoke anonymously at a press conference about their ordeal, as quoted in a report by Hawaii News Now. 

She recounted being brought to the front of the home along with around 10 to 12 other teachers, their families and children, while several armed agents surrounded the property and stood along the street. 

Afterward, the teacher said that agents started listing names on a notepad and appeared to be relaying them by radio to someone in an unmarked van, who seemed to be confirming their identities.

“In that moment, I began to notice that some of the people around me were shaking, and that one of the teachers, daughters, who was in front was crying, and I was really concerned," she added. 

The Hawaii State Department of Education said in a statement that the educators confronted by the ICE agents are "legally employed through the U.S. State Department’s J-1 Visa Exchange Visitor Program, which allows qualified foreign teachers to work in the U.S. as part of a cultural and educational exchange."

The University of the Philippines Alumni Association of Hawaii has condemned the incident as a "clear act of intimidation" that targets Filipinos who have "come to Hawai'i to serve our children and enrich our communities through education and cultural exchange."

This incident is taking place against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant thrust. Immediately after assuming office in January, Trump signed executive orders that expanded ICE agents' power to arrest and detain unlawful migrants in the US.

This has led to an increase in "collateral arrests," where ICE agents detain people who aren't primary targets of a raid but are found at the same location without proper work documents.

Several Filipino teachers are working in Hawai'i as part of the US government's program to address teacher shortages there. 

DFA

EDUCATION

HAWAII
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After midterm setback, Marcos asks entire Cabinet to resign
play

After midterm setback, Marcos asks entire Cabinet to resign

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday asked his entire Cabinet to hand in their courtesy resignations following a disappointing...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Marcos Cabinet members to submit courtesy resignations

LIST: Marcos Cabinet members to submit courtesy resignations

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Everyone in Marcos' Cabinet has been asked to hand in courtesy resignations. Here's who has confirmed their plans...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz reaching out to Duterte bloc &ndash; Bato

Chiz reaching out to Duterte bloc – Bato

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Amid a possible shakeup in the Senate leadership, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa bared Tuesday that Senate President Francis Escudero...
Headlines
fbtw
Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Salvador Panelo, former chief presidential legal counsel to Rodrigo Duterte, also believes Harry Roque should return to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque belittles Interpol arrest

Roque belittles Interpol arrest

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday night downplayed the Department of Justice’s plan to request...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President's inner circle: What's a cabinet secretary and how are they appointed?

President's inner circle: What's a cabinet secretary and how are they appointed?

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
A quick explainer on the president’s alter egos and the Commission on Appointments.
Headlines
fbtw
Guo asks DOJ to junk tax evasion, graft raps

Guo asks DOJ to junk tax evasion, graft raps

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
Dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has formally asked the Department of Justice to dismiss the tax evasion,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Nothing wrong if Marcos joins budget bicam deliberations&rsquo;

‘Nothing wrong if Marcos joins budget bicam deliberations’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Senator-elect Panfilo Lacson yesterday welcomed President Marcos’ plan to observe the bicameral deliberations on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 1.1 million TikTok accounts blocked during polls

Over 1.1 million TikTok accounts blocked during polls

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Short form video platform TikTok confirmed yesterday the existence of influence operations to support or attack candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with