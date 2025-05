June 6 declared regular holiday for Eid’l Adha

Malacañang Palace, the official residence of the president of the Philippines, as seen from the Pasig River.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared June 6 a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid'l Adha.

Proclamation No. 911, signed on Wednesday, May 21, says Eid'l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice is "one of the two greatest feasts of Islam."

The proclamation was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.