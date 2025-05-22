^

Headlines

Why President Marcos can demand Cabinet resignations, explained

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 4:27pm
Why President Marcos can demand Cabinet resignations, explained
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a phone call with then US President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Bongbong Marcos via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has requested the resignation of his entire Cabinet, a move announced on May 22, aimed at "realign[ing] government with the people’s expectations." 

While most executive department secretaries have already submitted their courtesy resignation letters, the president retains the discretion to either accept or reject them.

Constitutional basis. The 1987 Constitution gives the president the power to appoint executive department heads. 

"Section 16. The President shall nominate and, with the consent of the Commission on Appointments, appoint the heads of the executive departments, ambassadors, other public ministers and consuls, or officers of the armed forces from the rank of colonel or naval captain, and other officers whose appointments are vested in him in this Constitution. He shall also appoint all other officers of the Government whose appointments are not otherwise provided for by law, and those whom he may be authorized by law to appoint.

"The Congress may, by law, vest the appointment of other officers lower in rank in the President alone, in the courts, or in the heads of departments, agencies, commissions, or boards."

During an appointment, the president nominates an individual to head a specific agency. This nomination must be confirmed by the Commission on Appointments.

As head of the executive branch, the president exercises both control and supervision over executive departments.

Power of control. The president's "power of control" enables them to modify or change actions taken by executive officials who work under them.

In a message to Philstar.com, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra explained that the president’s powers include the "power of control," which covers the appointment and removal of Cabinet secretaries, who serve as the president’s alter egos.

“The president needs all the leeway to move the country forward, including shuffling his cabinet lieutenants. like everyone else,” he added.

This means the president can remove a Cabinet secretary whom he appointed. 

Other appointments. The Constitution also allows the president to appoint other government officials, such as members of the constitutional commissions (e.g., the Commission on Elections and the Commission on Audit) and members of the judiciary.

However, unlike Cabinet secretaries, they can only be removed through an impeachment. 

Article XI, Section 2. The President, the Vice-President, the Members of the Supreme Court, the Members of the Constitutional Commissions, and the Ombudsman may be removed from office, on impeachment for, and conviction of, culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes, or betrayal of public trust. All other public officers and employees may be removed from office as provided by law, but not by impeachment.

EXECUTIVE DEPARTMENT

EXPLAINER

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

SECRETARIES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After midterm setback, Marcos asks entire Cabinet to resign
play

After midterm setback, Marcos asks entire Cabinet to resign

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday asked his entire Cabinet to hand in their courtesy resignations following a disappointing...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Marcos Cabinet members to submit courtesy resignations

LIST: Marcos Cabinet members to submit courtesy resignations

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Everyone in Marcos' Cabinet has been asked to hand in courtesy resignations. Here's who has confirmed their plans...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz reaching out to Duterte bloc &ndash; Bato

Chiz reaching out to Duterte bloc – Bato

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Amid a possible shakeup in the Senate leadership, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa bared Tuesday that Senate President Francis Escudero...
Headlines
fbtw
Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Salvador Panelo, former chief presidential legal counsel to Rodrigo Duterte, also believes Harry Roque should return to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque belittles Interpol arrest

Roque belittles Interpol arrest

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday night downplayed the Department of Justice’s plan to request...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
All eyes on the Cabinet: Who must resign under Marcos&rsquo; order?

All eyes on the Cabinet: Who must resign under Marcos’ order?

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 hour ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made a surprising order for his Cabinet secretaries to submit their resignations as part of...
Headlines
fbtw
President's inner circle: What's a cabinet secretary and how are they appointed?

President's inner circle: What's a cabinet secretary and how are they appointed?

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
A quick explainer on the president’s alter egos and the Commission on Appointments.
Headlines
fbtw
Guo asks DOJ to junk tax evasion, graft raps

Guo asks DOJ to junk tax evasion, graft raps

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
Dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has formally asked the Department of Justice to dismiss the tax evasion,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Nothing wrong if Marcos joins budget bicam deliberations&rsquo;

‘Nothing wrong if Marcos joins budget bicam deliberations’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Senator-elect Panfilo Lacson yesterday welcomed President Marcos’ plan to observe the bicameral deliberations on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with