^

Headlines

Initially unwilling, Gadon submits courtesy resignation

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 5:49pm
Initially unwilling, Gadon submits courtesy resignation
File photo shows lawyer Larry Gadon attending one of the impeachment proceedings against former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno at the House of Representatives.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-poverty adviser Larry Gadon, initially reluctant to quit his post following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s sweeping order, has finally decided to hand in his courtesy resignation. 

Marcos made the shocking announcement on Thursday morning, prompting many of his Cabinet secretaries to tender their courtesy resignation. 

When earlier asked by reporters if he would tender his courtesy resignation, Gadon gave a resolute “no.” 

He said he was a presidential adviser with cabinet rank and title. 

“I am not a line agency; Office of the President ako,” Gadon said, adding that he did not hold a department. 

However, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro later said that presidential advisers are included in the mix. 

“Sa aking pagkakaalam, presidential adviser siya at ang tawag sa kanya ay secretary at sa aking pagkakaalam, personally, personally po ay kasama po – sa akin lamang po iyan,” Castro said. 

(From what I know, he is a presidential adviser and we call him a secretary so from what I know, personally, personally he is included, based on my knowledge.) 

Following this, Gadon said that he would be submitting his courtesy resignation. He explained that he had not seen Castro’s clarification at the time that he answered. 

Some time later, he added an addendum clarifying that this was Castro’s opinion.

“When asked by a reporter whether Presidential Advisers are included - Usec. Claire Castro said - [in my personal opinion since Sec. Larry Gadon is a Secretary, in my personal opinion, he is included]. Meaning there is no particular directive that Presidential advisers are directly covered by the call,” Gadon said. 

However, Gadon said he believed Marcos intended to shuffle and replace the secretaries, so he decided to comply.

“I welcome the president's call as it will pave the way for more meaningful reforms,” Gadon said. 

Gadon is one of Marcos’ more controversial Cabinet picks. The presidential adviser was disbarred as a lawyer following a misogynistic tirade against reporter Raissa Robles.

Questions have also been raised about the relevance of his position, since poverty alleviation is already a core mandate of several other agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Marcos’ mass resignation call stems from the administration slate’s poor performance in the 2025 midterm polls, which is widely seen as a referendum on how his government performed. 

BONGBONG MARCOS

LARRY GADON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Marcos Cabinet members to submit courtesy resignations

LIST: Marcos Cabinet members to submit courtesy resignations

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Everyone in Marcos' Cabinet has been asked to hand in courtesy resignations. Here's who has confirmed their plans...
Headlines
fbtw
After midterm setback, Marcos asks entire Cabinet to resign
play

After midterm setback, Marcos asks entire Cabinet to resign

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday asked his entire Cabinet to hand in their courtesy resignations following a disappointing...
Headlines
fbtw
Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Salvador Panelo, former chief presidential legal counsel to Rodrigo Duterte, also believes Harry Roque should return to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz reaching out to Duterte bloc &ndash; Bato

Chiz reaching out to Duterte bloc – Bato

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Amid a possible shakeup in the Senate leadership, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa bared Tuesday that Senate President Francis Escudero...
Headlines
fbtw
President's inner circle: What's a cabinet secretary and how are they appointed?

President's inner circle: What's a cabinet secretary and how are they appointed?

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
A quick explainer on the president’s alter egos and the Commission on Appointments.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No Filipino teacher arrested in Hawaii ICE raid

No Filipino teacher arrested in Hawaii ICE raid

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
None of the Filipino teachers confronted and temporarily detained by agents of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement...
Headlines
fbtw
June 6 declared regular holiday for Eid&rsquo;l Adha

June 6 declared regular holiday for Eid’l Adha

3 hours ago
Malacañang has declared June 6 a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid'l Adha. 
Headlines
fbtw
All eyes on the Cabinet: Who must resign under Marcos&rsquo; order?

All eyes on the Cabinet: Who must resign under Marcos’ order?

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made a surprising order for his Cabinet secretaries to submit their resignations as part of...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo asks DOJ to junk tax evasion, graft raps

Guo asks DOJ to junk tax evasion, graft raps

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
Dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has formally asked the Department of Justice to dismiss the tax evasion,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with