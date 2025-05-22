Initially unwilling, Gadon submits courtesy resignation

File photo shows lawyer Larry Gadon attending one of the impeachment proceedings against former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno at the House of Representatives.

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-poverty adviser Larry Gadon, initially reluctant to quit his post following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s sweeping order, has finally decided to hand in his courtesy resignation.

Marcos made the shocking announcement on Thursday morning, prompting many of his Cabinet secretaries to tender their courtesy resignation.

When earlier asked by reporters if he would tender his courtesy resignation, Gadon gave a resolute “no.”

He said he was a presidential adviser with cabinet rank and title.

“I am not a line agency; Office of the President ako,” Gadon said, adding that he did not hold a department.

However, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro later said that presidential advisers are included in the mix.

“Sa aking pagkakaalam, presidential adviser siya at ang tawag sa kanya ay secretary at sa aking pagkakaalam, personally, personally po ay kasama po – sa akin lamang po iyan,” Castro said.

(From what I know, he is a presidential adviser and we call him a secretary so from what I know, personally, personally he is included, based on my knowledge.)

Following this, Gadon said that he would be submitting his courtesy resignation. He explained that he had not seen Castro’s clarification at the time that he answered.

Some time later, he added an addendum clarifying that this was Castro’s opinion.

“When asked by a reporter whether Presidential Advisers are included - Usec. Claire Castro said - [in my personal opinion since Sec. Larry Gadon is a Secretary, in my personal opinion, he is included]. Meaning there is no particular directive that Presidential advisers are directly covered by the call,” Gadon said.

However, Gadon said he believed Marcos intended to shuffle and replace the secretaries, so he decided to comply.

“I welcome the president's call as it will pave the way for more meaningful reforms,” Gadon said.

Gadon is one of Marcos’ more controversial Cabinet picks. The presidential adviser was disbarred as a lawyer following a misogynistic tirade against reporter Raissa Robles.

Questions have also been raised about the relevance of his position, since poverty alleviation is already a core mandate of several other agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Marcos’ mass resignation call stems from the administration slate’s poor performance in the 2025 midterm polls, which is widely seen as a referendum on how his government performed.