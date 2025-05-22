^

Ex-Manila councilor nabbed at NAIA for kidnapping raps

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 6:15pm
Ex-Manila councilor nabbed at NAIA for kidnapping raps
Composite photo of former Manila councilor Roderick Valbuena and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
Valbuena profile via LinkedIn; BusinessWorld photo

MANILA, Philippines — A former Manila councilman has been arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in connection with a kidnapping with ransom case.

Roderick Dayanan Valbuena was taken into custody at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on May 20 upon arrival from Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to the NBI, Valbuena was apprehended on the strength of an outstanding warrant of arrest for kidnapping for ransom. The bureau did not release further details regarding his case.

He was arrested at approximately 10:37 a.m. at NAIA Terminal 1 by operatives of the NBI’s International Airport Investigation Division.

After his arrest, Valbuena was processed at the NBI National Capital Region and transferred to the bureau’s detention facility in Muntinlupa City.

It may be recalled that in 2019, Valbuena was found guilty by the Sandiganbayan of falsification of public documents.

