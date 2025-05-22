LIST: Marcos Cabinet members to submit courtesy resignations

MANILA, Philippines — At least a dozen Cabinet members have expressed willingness to step down following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive for all secretaries to submit courtesy resignations as part of a surprise reset of his administration.

RELATED: After midterm setback, Marcos asks entire Cabinet to resign

The move comes after the administration suffered disappointing midterm election results, where less than half of the president's endorsed Senate candidates won seats.

After receiving a Cabinet member's courtesy resignation, the president can choose whether to accept or decline it.

These are the Cabinet members who have confirmed, in separate statements or in messages to reporters, that they will either hand in their courtesy resignations or are ready to relinquish their posts:

Department of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco MMDA Chairperson Romando Artes Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Faddis Pangandaman Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Gatmaitan Recto Solicitor General Menardo Ilagan Guevarra Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Javier Cacdac Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Estudillo Laguesma Government economic czar Secretary Frederick Go (Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs) Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Francisco Benitez Jr. Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan

How Marcos' Cabinet members have reacted

Most officials expressed their continued loyalty to Marcos while acknowledging they serve at his discretion.

"We all serve at the pleasure of the President. I support all of his decisions, knowing that they are always made with the best interest of the Filipino people in mind," Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in her statement.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said he submitted his resignation "without delay or reservation" and praised the president's "bold decision" as putting "people and country first."

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon — who was just appointed to the position in February — said that Cabinet members "serve at the pleasure of the president and of the people," while Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. said he would "leave it to the president's good judgment to determine whether I shall continue to be part of his team."

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma noted that Cabinet secretaries serve "for as long as he/she enjoys the full trust and confidence of the appointing authority," while DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said the directive "underscores [the president's] firm commitment to fast-track projects that uplift the lives of Filipinos."

Arsenio Balisacan, secretary of the DEPDev (formerly NEDA), said: "If deemed necessary, I stand ready to hand over the leadership to someone the President believes can better drive our nation's development goals."

— with reports by Dominique Nicole Flores