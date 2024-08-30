Alice Guo, associates charged with money laundering raps

Combination photo shows dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo and her sister Shiela Guo during a separate Senate hearing conducted on May 22, 2024 and Aug. 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and her associates now face money laundering charges filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on Friday.

Among those named in the money-laundering complaints, aside from Alice, are her sister Shiela Guo (Zhang Mier) and her father Angelito Guo (Jian Zhong Guo). Alice’s accountant, Nancy Gamo and Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) incorporator Cassandra Li Ong were also listed as respondents.

In a joint complaint-affidavit filed at the Department of Justice, the three agencies said that Alice and her associates violated the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

“Alice Guo and her cohorts intended to create layers and layers of corporations to make it appear that they were engaged in profitable and legitimate businesses, but in fact, they are not,” the complaint read.

Alice was charged in her capacity as an incorporator and president of Baofu Land Development Inc., QJJ Farm, QSEED Genetics, and as former Bamban mayor.

Angelito, Shiela and Amelia Leal (Alice’s supposed mother) were charged as conspirators for money laundering. Ong and Gamo were charged with aiding the commission of money laundering.

In the 106-page complaint, the authorities detailed their findings ever since the Senate inquiry into the Guos’ connection to POGOs began.

Baofu was bought by Guo and her associates for P1,250,000 on May 3, 2019. However, the authorities questioned how Alice and her cohorts managed to build 36 high-rise buildings in the eight hectare parcel of land despite this meager working capital.

The structure was leased to the POGOs Hongsheng Gaming Inc. and Zun Yuan Technology for a monthly rent of P250,000 and P300,000, respectively.

“A scrutiny of Hongsheng’s paid-up working capital, however, reveals that it cannot afford to construct high-rise buildings such as those erected on Baofu’s landholdings,” the complaint read.

In March, authorities raided Baofu due to allegations of human trafficking.

Authorities also found similar instances wherein the the Guo family and other associates incorporated piggery farm QJJ Farm on July 15, 2009, paying P250,000 as a paid-up working capital. Similarly, the same set of incorporators bought QSeed Genetics on Dec. 3, 2014 for P1 million.

Despite the small amounts of cash invested in QJJ Farm and QSeed Genetics, large amounts of money were taken from these companies to pay for the electric bills of Baofu.

The Supreme Court has previously ruled that the elements of money laundering include unlawful activity, transactions stemming from the unlawful activity, the accused’s knowledge of the unlawful activity, and the attempt to make the money appear legitimate—all of which are present in Alice’s case, claimed the complainants.

Alice’s case has triggered a whirlwind of questions on the integrity of several government agencies, from the Philippine Statistics Authority down to the Bureau of Immigration.

She was proven to be a foreign national who stole the identity of a Filipino citizen, eventually climbing her way into a government position to seemingly facilitate her family’s criminal activities.

Alice and her other cohorts have left the country, but Ong and Shiela were already found in Indonesia and brought back to the Philippines.