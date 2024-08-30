^

Headlines

Alice Guo, associates charged with money laundering raps

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 30, 2024 | 5:50pm
Alice Guo, associates charged with money laundering raps
Combination photo shows dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo and her sister Shiela Guo during a separate Senate hearing conducted on May 22, 2024 and Aug. 27, 2024.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos and Senate SMU / Voltaire Domingo

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and her associates now face money laundering charges filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on Friday.

Among those named in the money-laundering complaints, aside from Alice, are her sister Shiela Guo (Zhang Mier) and her father Angelito Guo (Jian Zhong Guo). Alice’s accountant, Nancy Gamo and Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) incorporator Cassandra Li Ong were also listed as respondents.

In a joint complaint-affidavit filed at the Department of Justice, the three agencies said that Alice and her associates violated the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

“Alice Guo and her cohorts intended to create layers and layers of corporations to make it appear that they were engaged in profitable and legitimate businesses, but in fact, they are not,” the complaint read. 

Alice was charged in her capacity as an incorporator and president of Baofu Land Development Inc., QJJ Farm, QSEED Genetics, and as former Bamban mayor. 

Angelito, Shiela and Amelia Leal (Alice’s supposed mother) were charged as conspirators for money laundering. Ong and Gamo were charged with aiding the commission of money laundering. 

In the 106-page complaint, the authorities detailed their findings ever since the Senate inquiry into the Guos’ connection to POGOs began. 

Baofu was bought by Guo and her associates for P1,250,000 on May 3, 2019. However, the authorities questioned how Alice and her cohorts managed to build 36 high-rise buildings in the eight hectare parcel of land despite this meager working capital. 

The structure was leased to the POGOs Hongsheng Gaming  Inc. and Zun Yuan Technology for a monthly rent of P250,000 and P300,000, respectively. 

“A scrutiny of Hongsheng’s paid-up working capital, however, reveals that it cannot afford to construct high-rise buildings such as those erected on Baofu’s landholdings,” the complaint read. 

In March, authorities raided Baofu due to allegations of human trafficking. 

Authorities also found similar instances wherein the the Guo family and other associates incorporated piggery farm QJJ Farm on July 15, 2009, paying P250,000 as a paid-up working capital. Similarly, the same set of incorporators bought QSeed Genetics on Dec. 3, 2014 for P1 million. 

Despite the small amounts of cash invested in QJJ Farm and QSeed Genetics, large amounts of money were taken from these companies to pay for the electric bills of Baofu. 

The Supreme Court has previously ruled that the elements of money laundering include unlawful activity, transactions stemming from the unlawful activity, the accused’s knowledge of the unlawful activity, and the attempt to make the money appear legitimate—all of which are present in Alice’s case, claimed the complainants.

Alice’s case has triggered a whirlwind of questions on the integrity of several government agencies, from the Philippine Statistics Authority down to the Bureau of Immigration.

She was proven to be a foreign national who stole the identity of a Filipino citizen, eventually climbing her way into a government position to seemingly facilitate her family’s criminal activities. 

Alice and her other cohorts have left the country, but Ong and Shiela were already found in Indonesia and brought back to the Philippines. 

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

AMLC

NBI

PAOCC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cardema out; Joseph Ortega named new chair of National Youth Commission

Cardema out; Joseph Ortega named new chair of National Youth Commission

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Joseph Ortega as the new chairperson of the National Youth Commission, replacing...
Headlines
fbtw
Cassandra Li Ong offered immunity, cited in contempt

Cassandra Li Ong offered immunity, cited in contempt

By Shiela Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The quad committee of the House of Representatives is eyeing Katherine Cassandra Li Ong, an incorporator of Whirlwind Corp.,...
Headlines
fbtw
Arbitration court chief eyes host country deal with Philippines

Arbitration court chief eyes host country deal with Philippines

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The chief of the inter-governmental body tasked as record keeper of the proceedings of the landmark arbitral ruling on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duque, ex-DBM exec face graft raps over COVID-19 funds

Duque, ex-DBM exec face graft raps over COVID-19 funds

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has formally filed a graft case against former Department of Health secretary Francisco Duque...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines says US offered to escort supply ships in disputed sea

Philippines says US offered to escort supply ships in disputed sea

By Cecil Morella | 10 hours ago
The United States has offered to escort Manila's resupply missions to outposts in the disputed South China Sea, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH updates guidelines vs mpox

DOH updates guidelines vs mpox

5 hours ago
Health Secretary Ted Herbosa on Thursday, August 29, called the guidelines "scientific and agile" and said these were crafted...
Headlines
fbtw
903,000 liters of oil siphoned out of sunken tanker in Bataan

903,000 liters of oil siphoned out of sunken tanker in Bataan

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
At least 903,000 liters out of the 1.4 million liters of oil have been siphoned out of the MTKR Terranova, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
62% of high school teachers teaching outside their field, new report reveals

62% of high school teachers teaching outside their field, new report reveals

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
More than half or 62% of all high school teachers in public schools are teaching subjects they did not major in — a...
Headlines
fbtw
BSP terminates contract with national ID card supplier

BSP terminates contract with national ID card supplier

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has terminated its contract with the supplier of the national ID cards for failure to deliver...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with