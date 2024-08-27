^

Headlines

Senate uncovers suspicious financial activities in Guos' businesses

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 6:33pm
Senate uncovers suspicious financial activities in Guos' businesses
Shiela Guo, sister of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, responds to questions at the Senate justice and human rights panel hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
Senate SMU / Voltaire Domingo

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who is among the senators leading the public inquiry into Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), uncovered suspicious financial activities in family businesses of former mayor Alice Guo and her sister, Shiela Leal Guo.

At a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Gatchalian referenced financial statements showing the Guos' embroidery business having recorded only P29 million in sales and P1 million in profit since 2014, yet its income was about P576 million.

Similarly, their farm business made P455 million in sales with a small profit of P1.4 million but had P4.4 billion in deposits.

"My suspicion is that the money entering these businesses are not declared to the government, but are instead taken to build the POGO hub in Bamban," Gatchalian said in Filipino.

Alice Guo was identified to be part-owner of Baofu Land Development Inc and incorporator of Hongsheng Gaming Technology, later renamed Zun Yuan. The two companies were POGO hubs in Bamban, Tarlac where she was mayor prior to her dismissal from office earlier this year.

The POGO hubs are at the center of criminal complaints the AMLC is looking to file before the Department of Justice.

Also attending the hearing was Shiela, who was transferred to Senate custody on Monday after she was arrested in Indonesia due to a fraudulent passport and extradited to Manila. She was named as the corporate secretary, treasurer, and chief finance officer of many of the Guos' family businesses.

Shiela, however, denied knowledge of the dealings, and claimed she merely signed whatever they would ask her to sign.

AMLC readies cases

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) stated at the hearing that the case buildup against those involved in illegal POGO activities has been ongoing and is likely to be filed starting this week.

“For the criminal case for money laundering, we are in coordination with different law enforcement agencies and we are expecting to file the first batch of money laundering cases, hopefully within the week,” AMLC Deputy Director Adrian Arpon said.

Arpon and the lawmakers did not explicitly confirm whether Alice Guo would be named in the first set of complaints.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING COUNCIL

POGOS

SHERWIN GATCHALIAN

SHIELA LEAL GUO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shiela Guo recounts escape with Alice, but questions remain
play

Shiela Guo recounts escape with Alice, but questions remain

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Shiela Guo on Tuesday told the Senate that she left the country with dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo through the...
Headlines
fbtw
Shiela Guo admits Chinese nationality; sparks doubt on blood relation with Alice

Shiela Guo admits Chinese nationality; sparks doubt on blood relation with Alice

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Shiela Guo on Tuesday admitted that she came from China, but refused to divulge if her birth certificate is fake.&n...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: House hearing on Office of the Vice President 2025 budget
play

LIVE: House hearing on Office of the Vice President 2025 budget

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The House Committee on Appropriations resumed the hearing into the proposed P6.352 trillion 2025 national budget on Tues...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Quiboloy holed up in KOJC estate bunker
play

PNP: Quiboloy holed up in KOJC estate bunker

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, is likely hiding in an underground bunker up to 30 meters deep...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo still in Indonesia &ndash; BI

Alice Guo still in Indonesia – BI

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Dismissed mayor Alice Leal Guo of Bamban, Tarlac is still in Indonesia amid claims of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP budget hearing descends into chaos as Sara Duterte, House members trade insults

OVP budget hearing descends into chaos as Sara Duterte, House members trade insults

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
House members across political lines on Tuesday refused to give in to Vice President Sara Duterte's request to not be asked...
Headlines
fbtw
No human rights violations in Quiboloy compound raid &mdash; Marcos

No human rights violations in Quiboloy compound raid — Marcos

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said that there is no overkill or excessive use of force in the police operation...
Headlines
fbtw
Shiela Guo clueless on job in family biz, Gatchalian counters with proof

Shiela Guo clueless on job in family biz, Gatchalian counters with proof

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Shiela Guo continuously claimed no knowledge over many aspects of her supposed family’s businesses, despite being the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with