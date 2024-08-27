^

Shiela Guo admits Chinese nationality; sparks doubt on blood relation with Alice

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 1:14pm
Shiela Guo admits Chinese nationality; sparks doubt on blood relation with Alice
Cassandra Li Ong and Sheila Guo are shielded by a throng of immigration officers as they arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on August 22, 2024
Rudy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Shiela Guo on Tuesday admitted that she came from China, but refused to divulge if her birth certificate is fake. 

During the Senate’s three-panel probe into dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s escape from the country, Sen. Risa Hontiveros asked Shiela what her real relation was to Alice. 

Shiela responded that her father told her that Alice is her sister.  

However, Shiela also claimed: “Hindi siya tunay na tatay ko.” (He is not my real dad). 

The respondent refused to elaborate when Hontiveros asked who her real father was, since there are cases against her. 

Hontiveros said Shiela had both Chinese and Philippine passports, but dual citizenship is not allowed in the Philippines. She pointed out that Shiela lied when she said on her Philippine passport application that she was not a foreign passport holder. 

The opposition senator pressed Shiela on who helped her get her Philippine identity, but the latter repeatedly said “hindi ko po alam” (I do not know.) 

According to Hontiveros, records indicated that the Guo family was in the Philippines in 2001. Shiela clarified if Hontiveros asked if they came from China. 

“I’m asking you. Sinasabi mo ba sa akin na galing kayong China nung panahong yon, nung 2001?” Hontiveros said. 

(I’m asking you. Are you telling me that you came from China at the time in 2001?) 

Shiela nodded in the affirmative. She said that she was not born in the Philippines. 

“Sabi ni daddy na tulungan ko siya ng business niya,” Shiela said. (My daddy asked me to help him with his business.) 

According to Shiela, she got her passport from her father. She also did not hold her passport, claiming it was with Alice.

Shiela also claimed that she did not ask any questions when it comes to the family business. 

The respondent said that her father is Jian Zhong Guo, but said that while her birth certificate names an “Amelia” as her mother, her real mother was back in China.  

The National Bureau of Investigation has earlier confirmed that Shiela had the same set of fingerprints as Chinese national Zhang Mier.  

At the Senate hearing, Shiela recounted their escape to the country but struggled to remember certain details.

