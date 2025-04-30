Philippines, New Zealand sign visiting forces agreement

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and New Zealand Defense Minister Judith Collins lead the signing of the visiting forces agreement between both nations, April 30, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and New Zealand on Wednesday, April 30, signed a defense agreement that would enable both countries' armed forces to conduct joint exercises in each other's territories.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and New Zealand Defense Minister Judith Collins signed the documents for the status of visiting forces agreement (SOVFA) at Malacañang Palace, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed.

This adds to similar defense pacts that the Philippines has inked with three countries: a VFA with the United States, an SOVFA with Australia, and a reciprocal access agreement with Japan.

Similar deals are being negotiated with France and Canada, the latter of which would also be sealed "very soon," Teodoro said.

During a joint press conference with Teodoro after the signing ceremony, Collins stressed the importance of the agreement for closer military cooperation between the two nations.

"Our militaries already work well together, and this agreement will create the conditions for even more seamless cooperation in the defense space," she said.

The SOVFA will allow both countries to "work hand in hand... particularly when urgent responses are required," such as when both countries face natural disasters.

As a maritime nation dependent on open sea lanes for trade, New Zealand has a vested interest in upholding the rules-based international order and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Collins said.

"We have been involved with monitoring and making sure that the trade routes through the South China Sea and others are kept open, and we do that because it is in our best interest as a small nation that international law matters," she added.

The New Zealand defense minister, who also serves as the country's Attorney General, highlighted the deteriorating security environment as a key factor behind the signing of the deal.

Both countries first committed to the signing of a SOVFA during the meeting between Marcos and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in April 2024.

"The strategic environment we are operating in is deteriorating. As a result, we have vowed to step up to play our part in working with others in the region," Collins said. "New Zealand looks to advance and protect our interests in the Indo-Pacific, and we can only do so along with our partners."

Highlighting the shared values underpinning the agreement, Teodoro recalled New Zealand's recognition of the landmark 2016 arbitral ruling that affirmed the Philippines' sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea under the UNCLOS.

"New Zealand is a partner in the rules-based order," Teodoro said. "Our sovereign rights and other claims which are being claimed by others — China for example is particularly aggressive in the way it does its claims — we need to deter this kind of unwanted behavior from happening."

While Teodoro recognized the importance of the agreement to the Philippines' territorial defense, he said it also aims to serve a broader purpose in upholding international law globally.

"This is not merely an exercise in Philippine territorial claims but in upholding the rules of the road down the line so that the Philippine experience ... our goal really is to have parity in the world when it comes to the enforcement of international law," he said.

The Philippine defense chief committed to expediting the legal processes required for the SOVFA to take effect.

"We commit to securing and fixing the internal processes to ensure a speedy presidential ratification... and the Senate concurrence that is required," Teodoro said.