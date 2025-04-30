DOJ summons Sara Duterte for preliminary investigation over Marcos death threat

Vice President Sara Duterte lashes out at the Marcoses and House Speaker Martin Romualdez during an early morning virtual press briefing on November 23, 2024.

Screenshot from the livestream of Harry Roque via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has been summoned by the Department of Justice for a preliminary investigation over the grave threats raps against her.

“In fact, ako man ay naka-receive din kanina ng summons sa Office of the Prosecutor sa finile ng National Bureau of Investigation na kaso laban sa akin,” Duterte said in an ambush interview with reporters in Leyte on Tuesday evening, April 29.

(In fact, I also received a summons earlier from the Office of the Prosecutor regarding a case filed against me by the National Bureau of Investigation.)

In a message to reporters, Prosecutor General Anthony Fadullon confirmed the summons.

He also said the preliminary investigation will be held on May 9 and May 16.

During a preliminary investigation, prosecutors will determine if the complaint has “prima facie evidence” with reasonable certainty of conviction before it can be filed before a court.

The complaint against Duterte was filed by the National Bureau of Investigation last February, over her threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez in a Zoom press conference.

Duterte's assassination remarks stemmed from the detention of her Chief of Staff, Zuleika Lopez, by the House of Representatives for contempt during a committee probe into the alleged misuse of her office’s confidential and intelligence funds.

However, she insisted that her remarks did not constitute grave threats.

These remarks have also been included in the articles of impeachment against her, which she is expected to face after the 2025 midterm elections.