Chinese spy found near Comelec a â€˜national securityâ€™ issue â€” Palace

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 4:34pm
A 48-year-old Chinese national is being questioned by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin following his arrest in Intramuros, Manila on April 29, 2025 for allegedly possessing surveillance or spy equipment inside his vehicle.
Edd Gumban / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace considered the case of an alleged Chinese spy found snooping around the Commission on Elections a “national security” issue. 

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested a Chinese national who was found in a vehicle parked outside of the Comelec main office in Manila. The vehicle had an apparent International Mobile Subscriber Identity, which could imitate real cell towers. 

“That is an issue of national security, so we will just leave it at that. We will leave it at that and we will just have an investigation, thorough investigation on that matter,” Castro said in a Palace briefing on Wednesday, April 30. 

Castro said the Palace is alarmed by the development. She added that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. trusts the intelligence agents who carried out the operation and is awaiting the results of the investigation.

The National Security Council earlier flagged possible interference by Chinese agents in the upcoming midterm elections.

The NBI has since launched a probe into the suspected Chinese interference.

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino also flagged the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines for allegedly contracting a Makati-based firm to run a local troll farm promoting pro-Beijing narratives.

The senator has since urged the government to summon Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian to explain the contract. 

“I look forward to seeing the day when we will be expelling some Chinese diplomats because of this incident,” Tolentino said in a media interview.  

Tolentino previously traced the issue of troll farms to the Philippines’ defense of the West Philippine Sea. He said that many of the trolls would chase after figures who defended the country’s sovereign waters. 

