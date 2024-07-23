^

Headlines

DOJ vows legal action vs people behind ‘fake’ drug video featuring Marcos

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 10:03am
DOJ vows legal action vs people behind â��fakeâ�� drug video featuring Marcos
This photo shows a picture of the building of the Department of Justice in Ermita, Manila.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) said that it will take legal action against the individuals responsible for creating and spreading the fake video resembling President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a message to reporters, DOJ spokesman Mico Clavano said that the production and spreading of the video is illegal under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC). 

“The timing of the release of this fake video, occurring just before the President's State of the Nation Address, unmistakably indicates an intent to undermine the credibility of the President and the critical speech he is set to deliver. This malicious act erodes public trust and poses a threat to public order by spreading misinformation,” Clavano said. 

“The Department of Justice is committed to upholding the law and will take all necessary actions to identify and prosecute those responsible for this deceitful act,” he added.

Article 154 of the RPC penalizes the unlawful publication of materials, which carries a possible jail time of one month and one day to six months.

The video in question shows a man in a green shirt with the likeness of the president. The man was holding a small plastic pack with a crystalline substance made to look like illegal narcotics. 

It was displayed at a gathering of a group called “MAISUG” in Los Angeles, United States.

The Department of National Defense branded the video as “fake” saying that the act is a “maliciously crude attempt to destabilize the administration.”

In an interview on the sidelines hours before Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin also described the video as “malicious.”

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said that he ordered the creation of a task force to identify the individuals behind the fake video.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

DRUGS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

VIDEO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara skips SONA even on TV; Bato, Go no-show

Sara skips SONA even on TV; Bato, Go no-show

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
After earlier declaring that she would skip President Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address, Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 23 due to 'Carina'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 23 due to 'Carina'

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 2 hours ago
Several local government units (LGUs) and academic institutions have declared class cancelations for Tuesday due to Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos bans POGOs

Marcos bans POGOs

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Shaken by their “grave abuse and disrespect” of Philippine laws, President Marcos yesterday ordered an immediate...
Headlines
fbtw
Local designers showcased anew at SONA red carpet

Local designers showcased anew at SONA red carpet

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Several senators showcased the works of Filipino designers during the resumption of the third regular session of the 19th...
Headlines
fbtw
Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

Carina intensifies into typhoon, leaves Philippines Thursday

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Severe tropical storm Carina has intensified into a typhoon and is expected to maintain strength until it leaves the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Supercut: Condensed, 15-minute version of SONA 2024

Supercut: Condensed, 15-minute version of SONA 2024

11 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos' third State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22 lasted about an hour and a half.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;West Philippine Sea not a figment of imagination; it is ours&rsquo;

‘West Philippine Sea not a figment of imagination; it is ours’

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The country will relentlessly defend its rights and interests in the West Philippines Sea for generations to come, an emotional...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz: No Cha-cha in Senate&rsquo;s third regular session

Chiz: No Cha-cha in Senate’s third regular session

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Charter change would not be a priority of the Senate in its third regular session because it is a “divisive” issue,...
Headlines
fbtw
Not mentioned: PhilHealth fund impounding, Cha-cha, Maharlika

Not mentioned: PhilHealth fund impounding, Cha-cha, Maharlika

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos was silent yesterday on calls to return P89.9 billion to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. from the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with