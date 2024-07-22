Marcos says e-gates here to stay, Philippine e-visa in next digital reform agenda

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday pronounced the prioritization of projects that enhance the overall tourist experience in the country.

He mentioned the infrastructure and digital reforms, including e-gates and Philippine e-visa, as among the initiatives of the government to make travel to the country more convenient.

“Our infrastructure and digital reforms, through development of tourism sites and the enhancement of the overall tourist experience, are all calculated to boost the productivity of the tourism sector,” Marcos said in his SONA.

He cited that air transport and tourism have been made more convenient because of the shift to paperless immigration and customs forms, thanking the e-Travel system.

The president also said the electronic gates will remain to be deployed at the country’s international airports.

“Soon, the piloted e-gates will be standard fixtures at airports, to further facilitate ease of mobility during departures and arrivals,” Marcos said.

In February this year, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco reported that they will upgrade the e-gates at the international airports of the Philippines.

This year, Tansingco said they have initiated the procurement of more e-gates to replace 25% of their manual operations in major international airports as part of the bureau’s contribution to Bagong Pilipinas efforts.

Aside from e-gates, Marcos also said “the implementation of the Philippine e-visa will be next in our digital transformation agenda.”

Earlier this month, the president has ordered a review of the e-visa system for Indian tourists.

Last month, the Department of Tourism (DOT_ identified India as one of the key tourist markets it aims to target.

DOT thankful for tourism-related priorities

In a statement after SONA, the DOT said it is grateful for the president’s prioritization of tourism in his third SONA.

The agency is also thankful for Marcos’ strategic focus on advancing tourism-related policies, including infrastructure development through airport upgrades and new infrastructure construction nationwide, the implementation of e-visas, and the introduction of e-gates in line with the e-travel system, as well as the prioritization of CREATE More Bill that stands impact on tourism investments.

“These initiatives represent a significant advancement for Philippine tourism, enhancing our competitiveness and establishing the country as a top-notch destination known for its convenience, accessibility, and world-class hospitality,” Christina Frasco said.

“Investing in modernizing our airports not only improves connectivity and accessibility but also elevates the overall service quality for travelers, bolstering the Philippines' appeal as a premier tourism spot in the region,” she added.

Frasco likewise commended Marcos’ prioritization of e-visa services.

“I applaud the President's directive to implement E-visa services for important source markets such as India, recognizing the transformative impact this initiative will have on our country's tourist arrivals as it streamlines and simplifies the visa application process, making it more convenient for visitors to travel to the Philippines,” she said.