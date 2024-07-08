^

DOH considers mental health impact of 'mukbang' videos during review

Philstar.com
July 8, 2024 | 11:34am
DOH considers mental health impact of 'mukbang' videos during review
File photo shows the Department of Health central office in Manila.
BusinessWorld file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health is considering "mukbang" videos' impact on viewers' mental health alongside its public health risks as part of its ongoing study on potential regulations for eating videos.

DOH spokesperson Albert Domingo said the department's preliminary research suggests that these "mukbang" videos may address feelings of loneliness for some viewers but also encourage them to adopt unhealthy eating habits. 

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa earlier issued a public health warning against the "mukbang" trend after a food content creator in Iligan died last month due to a hemorrhagic stroke, or a condition where a blood vessel in the brain ruptures and bleeds. His last video documented him binging on fried chicken and rice. 

Domingo said in an interview with GMA's "Unang Balita" on Monday that the department will not issue a ban "immediately," saying that several factors need to be studied while respecting content creators' free speech.

"We do not want public health to infringe on free speech... Because even monitoring is difficult. What makes a 'mukbang' a threat to public health? If that is established. It could just be a form of expression. We have to be clear on that first," Domingo said in Filipino. 
 
Aware that some eating videos have also helped others improve their appetite, Domingo said: "That's what we also have to look at. The DOH is learning. Some international analysts say 'mukbang' became viral because it makes people feel they're sharing food with others. So maybe they can avoid eating excessive food high in fat, salt and sugar content."

Domingo also cited the importance of following the "Pinggang Pinoy" food guide, which has been used by the government's health agencies to promote healthy eating habits. 

Under "Pinggang Pinoy," the DOH official explained, carbohydrates should take up half of the plate, while fruits and vegetables and protein should amount to a quarter each.

"We should not forget balance," he added.

Overweight and obesity among Filipino adults has nearly doubled from 20.2% in 1998 to 36.6% in 2019 in the last two decades, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund. — Cristina Chi

